Khloe Kardashian surely regrets this nasty swipe at Chloe Moretz on Twitter.

If there’s one thing Hollywood’s most famed family has proved in the past 48 hours, it’s that they don’t call their show Keeping up With The Kardashians for nothing.

Having released video footage that accuses Taylor Swift of being a big ol’ liar yesterday, Kim Kardashian’s younger sister Khloe has also taken to Twitter to feud with a celebrity, this time going head-to-head with Chloe Grace Moretz.

Chloe Moretz's original tweeet. Source: Twitter.

On Monday, 19-year-old Moretz wrote on her Twitter account, "Everyone in this industry needs to get their heads out of a hole and look around to realise what's ACTUALLY happening in the REAL world. Stop wasting your voice on something so petulant and unimportant."

Perceiving the actress's message to be about the internet's stratospheric interest in the Kim/Kanye/Taylor saga, 32-year-old Khloe responded with what she believed was a photo of Moretz from the set of her recently released film Neighbours 2.

Khloe Kardashian's response tweet. Source: Twitter.

Sharing a side-by-side comparison photo of Moretz wearing a red bikini top on set and the back of woman in the same bikini with her bottoms pulled to the side and her crotch exposed while at the beach, the Strong Looks Better Naked author wrote, "Is this the hole you're referring to @ChloeGMoretz ???".

In a week that has included bigger picture issues like a failed military coup in Turkey, a terror attack in Nice and the calculated shooting of Baton Rouge police officers, Moretz was making a broader point.

Kim Kardashian's Snapchats of Kanye West speaking to Taylor Swift. Post continues...

And it seems that along with Moretz, others also took issue with Khloe's tweet, with Australian Orange is the New Black star Ruby Rose chiming, "Yo Khloe I thought you were rad when I met you but this is awful and this is a 19-year-old girl. Nobody likes being bullied or made to feel worthless... Yet so many people will go above and beyond to make others feel that way."

Australian DJ, model and actress Ruby Rose weighed in. Source: Twitter.

But deciding that a good fight is a quick fight, Moretz made light work of her response to Khloe Kardashian.

"@khloekardashian fact check: first photo is me filming my movie Neighbors 2, the second photo is some girl who was wrongfully photographed," Moretz responded, before later tweeting a full body image of her in the previously shared bikini that showed the same red top but blue bikini bottoms.

Chloe Moretz's succinct shut-down response. Source: Twitter.

No stranger to having shade thrown at her by the famous family, Moretz was previously embroiled in a war of keyboard words with Kim Kardashian in March.

Commenting on Kim's "nothing to wear" nude selfie, Moretz wrote, "@kimkardashian I truly hope you realise how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer."

Kim's response? "Let's all welcome @chloegmoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is. Your nylon cover is cute boo".

Kaught up? Good.