Home Alone is one of the top 10 feel-good Christmas movies.

Until you remember its premise is about an eight-year-old kid, Kevin McCallister, whose family forgets him when they go on holiday, leaving him to fight off home invaders and care for himself until they finally arrive back home.

Merry Christmas!

The star of Home Alone, a now 35-year-old Macaulay Culkin, has reminded us of this sobering fact by reprising his role as a now adult version of Kevin in the first episode of a new webseries called :DRYVRS.

The webseries, created by musician, actor and producer Jack Dishel, is about his experiences “as an on-demand car service passenger and chronicles the strange drivers he encounters.”

Culkin, AKA Kevin, stars as one of those strange drivers.

The first episode begins with an adult Kevin standing in for his girlfriend as an Uber driver (who can’t actually drive). Immediately it’s clear Kevin looks… different now:

As the journey begins Kevin reveals his dark past to passenger Jack, explaining his relationship with his mum was strained after she left him alone in the house when the family went on vacation.

“I was just a kid,” he explains helplessly.

He goes on to describe the bizarre behaviour of “two psychopathic home invaders” who “don’t even curse. Calling me like ‘louse’ and shit like that.”

The episode turns when a man tries to hijack the car and old wounds are reopened for Kevin.