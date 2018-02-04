Kerry Armstrong once beat Nicole Kidman for a major award. Nicole did not handle it well.

Nicole Kidman may be winning all the big awards now, but rewind 17 years ago and the Big Little Lies actress was apparently not always so gracious in defeat.

On tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, veteran actress Kerry Armstrong recalled the time she was up against Kidman for Best Actress at the 2001 AFI Awards.

“We went up against each other for the AFI award, she for Moulin Rouge and me for Lantana,” she told her campmates.

"We were waiting for Moulin Rouge to win everything and we won for Seachange first. Russell Crowe said, 'I'm here to announce Best Actress. It's for really wonderful lady. Got a bit of bias going on. So I came all the way to announce best actress.'

"Nicole is getting ready and [then] he said my name. I was like... There was a lot of commotion that side of the room."

She said she was then told Kidman had left the room.

When Armstrong went up on stage, she said Crowe was, "visibly unimpressed... upset" that she had won.

She compared it to the moment Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift's award win at the 2009 MTV VMAs.

Armstrong is one of only two actresses to take home two AFI awards in the same night as she did that night, taking home the gongs for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Lantana and Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Television Drama for SeaChange.

Most recently seen in The Wrong Girl, Armstrong also had a promising career internationally.

She was also nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in Lantana, and during her six years spent living in the US during the 1980s, she had a recurring role on Dynasty.

Armstrong has also shared with her camp mates that she was offered a place on Saturday Night Live after she auditioned with her then partner, The Shawshank Redemption actor Tim Robbins.

When she was offered a part, but he didn't, she declined the offer.

