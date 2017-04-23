Kerri-Anne Kennerley has never won a Logie, despite 50 years in the TV industry.

She’s been on Australians’ screens for 50 years, yet Kerri-Anne Kennerley has never won a Logie.

Since her first television appearance at the age of 13 on children’s show The Channel Niners, the 63-year-old has interviewed everyone from Priscilla Presley to Pauline Hanson, hosted Good Morning Australia for 11 years as well as her own show, Kerri-Anne, in which she infamously persuaded politician Peter Costello to cha-cha with her.

She’s appeared as a contestant on Dancing With The Stars, battled breast cancer, and last year turned carer for her husband John who was paralysed after injuring his neck in a fall – all the while still working to pay for the costly medical bills.

To many she's considered true Aussie TV royalty, but despite several nominations including successive Gold Logies from 1997 to 1999, Kennerley has never taken one home.

Tonight, that could change.

It's rumoured Kennerley will be inducted into the Logie Hall of Fame at tonight's ceremony, finally giving her the recognition many feel she has long deserved.

"It's Logies night, and if there is any justice in the world, you are going to be cheering and crying as the whole room - and plenty of people at home - rise as one and give Kerri-Anne Kennerley what she truly deserves: a standing ovation," journalist Caroline Overington wrote in a Facebook post.

"So, here's to you, KAK. I hope when you get up on that stage tonight, you can truly feel the love Australia has for you. Drink it in. Savour the moment. You've earned it."

If the rumours are true, she'll be only the third woman to make the Hall of Fame, an award first introduced in 1984.

The two previous female recipients are Ruth Cracknell, inducted in 2001, and Noni Hazlehurst who marked her induction last year with a rousing and powerful speech. (Post continues after gallery.)

Kennerley will attend tonight's ceremony with her husband of 33 years, John, who'll be making his first public appearance since his accident.

"This is our 31st Logies ­together because I’ve only missed a couple since I started. I’ve ­always loved the Logies, it is such a great night to catch up with everyone and to celebrate the industry," she told The Daily Telegraph.

"John is not going to do the red carpet with me because his wheelchair is a bit unwieldy and he’d probably run over a few stars. His power chair is 180kg and it can go fast so we thought best not to do red carpet."

Here's to you, KAK.