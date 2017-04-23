Kerri-Anne would give away her career if it meant her husband would walk again.

“Can I have a glass of wine? I’m thirsty,” Kerri-Anne Kennerley had just been inducted into the Logie Hall of Fame in tonight’s TV Week Logie Awards.

She used her acceptance speech to talk about longevity in the industry; to reminisce about the past when they “could get away with murder”; and to give thanks to her husband John.

Kennerley has been on our televisions for 50 years and this is her first Logie. “I didn’t realise it was real gold. That’s a bonus,” she joked with the audience.

She spoke about succeeding in an industry that is “tough”, “fickle” and “can treat people as disposable”. That, to survive, you must love what you’re doing and you must be able to adapt.

“Do what you need to do. Life will change. Nothing is surely than that,” she told the crowd.

She thanked her mum. Her friends and colleagues. She thanked the man who first hired her in television when she was only 13. She thanked the audience and the media.

But the most moving part of her speech was when she thanked her husband John.

“The person who shares this accolade more than any one else is my husband, John,” the 63-year-old told the audience.

"He has been with me throughout this entire circus."

In March last year, Kennerley's husband, 76, broke his neck and damaged his spinal cord in a freak fall. He was put in an induced coma and told he would never walk again.

He is with her at the Logie Awards tonight. He was watching her on stage from his wheelchair. His eyes watering and his face split into a huge grin.

"The past 13 months have been a pretty big learning curve. There have been a lot of lessons we didn't want to have to learn," she said. "But we have learned darling and we will continue to learn."

John was in hospital for eight months following his accident and Kennerley thanked the medical staff for saving his life and supporting them both through the recovery.

On stage, Kennerley looked at her husband of 32 years and said she would give anything to have him standing up there onstage with her.

"My message is to love what you do and love even more whoever you choose to be with," she said.

"I would give away 50 years of my career and all these incredible experiences, and anything else I could think of, just to have you standing here by my side holding my hand."