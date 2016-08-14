Kendall Jenner "crying in her bedroom" because of Kylie Jenner.

She may be a member of the most famous family on the planet, but after opening up in a new interview, there’s one thing Kendall Jenner wants you to know: she’s very different to her older sisters.

“I’ve always been super-different from all my sisters, especially my Kardashian sisters,” the 20-year-old model told Vogue Magazine.

Despite carving out a career as a successful runway and fashion model, and despite appearing on the iconic magazine’s September cover, Kendall says her older sisters are much more into “dressing up” than her.

“They’ve always been into the glam thing and dressing up every day and being in the thick of it. Part of me loves that, but at the same time, I love dressing down and having my private life,” she said. In the candid interview, Kendall also revealed she was jealous of younger sister Kylie. “I remember crying in my bedroom about the fact that Kylie had so many friends and I didnt…” she revealed.

Even now, Kylie rivals Kim as the most ‘popular’ Kardashian, boasting 71.2 million Instagram followers. (For the record, Kim has 79.7 million and Kendall has 63.3 million).

The model also opened up about her relationship with her father, Caitlyn Jenner, admitting that sometimes she gets emotional looking at pictures of Caitlyn as Bruce.

“Sometimes I look at a picture of my dad when she was a guy, and it makes me a little sad…You have to get past it – you’ve got a new person to love,” she said.

Kardashian/Jenner family