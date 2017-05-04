It's the 10th anniversairy of Vogue India. So why is Kendall Jenner on the cover?

Kendall Jenner has appeared on countless international magazine covers and is certainly a Vogue favourite.

But the choice to place the American supermodel front-and-centre on the 10th Anniversary edition of Vogue India has drawn serious ire from some readers.

The cover and accompanying editorials were shot by photographer Mario Testino at the Samode Palace, outside of Jaipur and have been praised for their beauty – if not their diversity.

The issue also features Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Sushant Singh Rajput, and highlights local fashion talent inside its pages. Which, while somewhat comforting to know, only underlines the staggering lack of representation on this cover.

Over the weekend, Vogue India responded to the backlash in a statement on their Instagram account, which explained the Kylie Jenner cover is actually just the first in a series of collector’s editions to celebrate their birthday.

“The actual 10th anniversary is October 2017,” the statement said.

“In the last 10 years, Vogue India has had only 12 international covers, including Kendall Jenner, in 2017.

“Therefore, statistically, 90 percent of our covers are Indian! And we are proud of that. India has given the world so many beautiful faces to admire. After all, we are Vogue, an international brand, and we want to give the love back by featuring some of the best international celebrities on our covers. Occasionally!”