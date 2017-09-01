Why Kendall Jenner won't walk the Victoria's Secret runway this year.

For many models, walking the Victoria’s Secret runway as an “angel” is the ultimate goal – a sign that you’ve reached the big time (and your Instagram follower count is about to take off).

So when we found out Kendall Jenner was not walking in this year’s world-famous Victoria Secret Fashion Show, we were more than a little surprised. Surely a rising model like herself wouldn’t be over being an angel after just one year – no matter how much cachet she already holds as a reality star?

Rather, the 21-year-old just has something else going for her – as the face of Italian lingerie brand La Perla.

According to TMZ, Jenner didn’t even audition for the iconic show because her deal with La Perla has a clause that dictates she can’t represent or work for competing brands… such as Victoria’s Secret.

If you’re a KJ superfan you might already know that her first campaign for the luxury brand – whose bras retail for up to $720 – in November last year, was weeks before the Victoria Secret show.

TMZ have suggested that they were willing to let it slide as the deal came in so soon before the show.

However, since then she’s been a prominent brand ambassador, wearing La Perla to the 2017 Met Gala and posting images of her wearing their lingerie to Instagram with the hashtag #LaPerla_Ambassador.

Which means guys, Jenner has known since last year that she wouldn’t be walking in the Victoria’s Secret show. And we’re only just finding out now.

Take from that what you will. But if this was a savvy decision designed to draw attention to La Perla… then it’s working perfectly.

