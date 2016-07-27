Kendall Jenner reveals the real reason we often see her without a bra.

If you’re a fan of Kendall Jenner – hell, even if you’re not – you’ve probably seen a photo or two of her without a bra on.

Despite being a common sartorial occurrence for the Calvin Klein model, this still seems to to attract headlines. We’re not really sure why and, it seems, neither is she.

In a post on her website titled ‘Free the nipple‘, the 20-year-old questioned why in the name of Victoria’s Secret anyone would care whether or not she chooses to wear underwear.

“I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless!” she wrote, as reported by ET.

“It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!”

Aside from body confidence, Jenner has another motivation for letting it all hang out.

“It’s also a fun way to show off my different nipple rings,” she wrote. Yes, there is that.

“Jacquie Aiche made me a couple of pieces that are really sick — like a pair of angel wings.”

In a previous post on her website, Jenner had explained she pierced her nipples because people wouldn’t have expected it of her.

“Before I even decided to go for it, I just liked showing my nipples through some of my outfits; there’s something understated, yet sexy about it,” she wrote, Us Weekly reports.

“I wanted to get the piercing for SO long before [sister] Kylie. She did hers and then everyone thought I copied her.”

Despite the bizarre interest in her undergarments, Jenner also wrote that she would’t change her high-profile upbringing for the world.

“I don’t get sad about not having a normal childhood,” Jenner wrote, according to ET.

But she couldn’t help speculating just what might have been.

“I feel like I probably would have gone to some sort of design school in New York or maybe become a photographer (anything is still possible!).”

