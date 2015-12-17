Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid discover super-hot homeless guy, launch his career.

Supermodel bestie rich-girls Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, both 20, know that you don’t have to be a wealthy reality star to launch a successful modelling career (but it does help).

Poors can be hot — even ones that don’t have mansions, or even apartments!

While neither of the girls had to be talent-spotted by a model scout to launch their careers, they know that it’s normal for hotties to get discovered.

Armed with this knowledge, Jenner and Hadid knew it was their model-scouting moment when, while shooting a commercial on Venice Beach, they stumbled upon a chiseled yet poverty-stricken surfer.

John Economou, 20, arrived in Los Angeles from Milwaukee with big dreams of male-model stardom, but soon found himself sleeping on his surfboard (probably).

“I came out here knowing I would be sleeping under the stars but I also knew I could talk to a girl and make friends with her and hang out with her and then end up staying at their house and doing whatever,” Economou told the Daily Mail.

Wait, is he saying his plan was to hook up with women and stay at their houses instead of paying rent?

“I do like sleeping on the beach but I obviously like going home with chicks, too.”

Yes, yes he does.

When he encountered the model mates, they were with Jenner’s agent, Ashleah Gonzales.

Economou told the Daily Mail he was initially intimidated by the three women.

“They looked all presentable and good-looking. I saw bodyguards at the corner. I thought they were police at first and I thought ‘What are they doing?‘. Then I saw seagulls swarming around the girls because they brought the food out, and I started walking over there to shoo them away,” he said.

“One of the girls said to me, ‘You’re cute,’ so I turned around and we struck up conversation. I didn’t realize who I was speaking to at first and it finally clicked who it was: [Jenner, Hadid, Ansel Elgort, and Gonzales.].”

Gonzales apparently introduced Economou to representatives at Two Management, and the rest, well, I’m not really sure, to be honest, but he appears on the agency’s website.

Neither Hadid nor Jenner have said a single word about Economou, and he doesn’t seem like the most reliable of narrators (not casting aspersions on the homeless, just surfers).

I will say this, though: if you’re hanging out at Venice Beach and some hot guy approaches you, beware. It might not be because he’s into you, it may be because he needs a shower and a warm bed for the night.