Kylie and Kendall Jenner were brutally cropped out of a mega celeb's Met Gala photo.

Nothing gives you a better idea of who’s who in Hollywood than watching which celebs step out on the Met Gala red carpet.

But that doesn’t mean that they all get along.

While we were all busy being distracted by bizarre outfits, smoking in the toilets and the mysterious disappearance of Taylor Swift, there was one celebrity moment that went unnoticed.

Until now, of course. Because the Internet never forgets and one can never underestimate the power of a bit of late-night Instagram stalking.

Kylie Jenner was without a doubt the celebrity selfie queen of fashion’s night of nights, so when she posted a pic with this star studded crew, hardly anyone batted an eyelid:

Kendall, Kylie, P Diddy, Jaden Smith? Standard night out, really.

It wasn’t until P Diddy posted this picture two days after Kylie that everyone began to notice something very, very strange.

Yep. That’s the exact same picture…minus two Jenners.

Nothing quite says rejection like a brutal Instagram crop.

To be fair, he probably thought none of his 8 million followers (or none of Kylie’s 93.2 million) would notice…

Except for the fact that this isn’t the first time Diddy has deleted the Kardashians from his social media presence.

He once cropped Kim Kardashian out of an image of the front row at Kanye West’s Yeezy fashion show. Ouch.

Let’s not kid ourselves and pretend that we haven’t all done a little strategic crop before posting a snap on Instagram.

And while we have to give Diddy an A for effort, it’s hardly as ingenius as this girl’s skills.