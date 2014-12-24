With the death of the annual Kardashian Kristmas Kard announced earlier this year (Thanks a LOT, Kanye) there seems to be a new tradition on the horizon for the world’s most famous family:

Dancing around half naked with your Mum in the room.

Kendall Jenner, totally professional model and 19-year-old, filmed a little Christmas video for the world with her mother, Kris Jenner, in tow. The video is for LOVE magazine’s advent calendar.

She put on some heels, stripped down to her bra and undies, and did a jig. With her Mum.

Let’s start at the beginning and break this down bit by bit.

Here’s Kendall, on the left, wishing her bottom was as great as Kim’s.

The lights are on. The reindeer antlers tell us it’s Christmas. Kendall is wiggling her hips but Kris can’t keep up so just stares at her shadow.

They turn. Kendall looks sultry. Kris looks surprised, but that could be just her only expression these days.

They’ve done it. They’ve ruined a Christmas tree, because ART and CREATIVITY.

And that is the end.

Congratulations, Kendall and Kris, you just participated in a strangely sexual advertisement that has made literally everyone who sees it feel incredibly uncomfortable.

You can watch the full video by clicking here.

Click through the gallery below for more photos of this krazy klan.

