1. Model left brain dead after being shot in the neck on her way to work.



A 28-year-old model was left brain dead after being shot in the neck while driving to work on Monday morning.

Kelsey Quayle was commuting to her job at a dentist’s office in Riverdale, Georgia, when she was struck by a bullet, causing a three-vehicle crash. The other drivers escaped with minor injuries.

“I just want to know who did this. It’s ridiculous. She didn’t deserve this,” her siser Kayleigh Quayle told Fox 5 Atlanta.

“She was beautiful, she was the sweetest person, she was humble, she was a model but she never let that get to her head. She loved everybody, everybody loved her.”

Kelsey’s family gathered at hospital on Wednesday where they prepared to take her off life support.

Police officers responded to what they believed was a car crash after Kelsey lost control of her car. It was not until she was transported to hospital that doctors discovered the bullet wound.

Family members told Fox 5 the bullet entered her neck and severed her spinal cord at the base of her brain, causing severe brain damage.

While road rage and cross-fire are theories, the reason for the shooting remains under police investigation.

2. NSW grandmother speaks after she was kidnapped along with her daughter and grandsons.

A NSW grandmother who was allegedly kidnapped along with her daughter and grandsons has spoken out about the ordeal saying the family has a long recovery ahead.

The 44-year-old man accused of leading the kidnapping of his former partner, her teenage sons and their grandmother, through his lawyer, did not apply for bail at Parramatta Local Court on Thursday and it was formally refused.

He was ordered to appear before Parkes Local Court on December 17 along with his two co-accused aged 23 and 29.

The three have been charged with a string of offences including destroying a building by fire with intent to murder.

Detectives say the armed trio went to a home in Ootha, near Condobolin, early on Tuesday morning and assaulted a 68-year-old man and knocked him unconscious.

It’s alleged the victim – the grandmother’s partner – was struck on the head with a shotgun, bound and left in a back room of the house while two of the attackers poured about 20 litres of petrol throughout the house before setting it alight.

The elderly man was falling in and out of consciousness before he broke free and raised the alarm with a neighbour after being unable to find his 71-year-old partner, her 41-year-old daughter and two grandsons aged 13 and 14.

The grandmother said her partner “must have one of the thickest heads”.

Following a huge manhunt, the older woman and the teenage boys managed to escape on Tuesday evening, when the 23 and 29-year-old men were arrested near Sackville.

Some four hours later the 44-year-old man was arrested north of Windsor and his ex-partner was reunited with her family, detectives say.

“We’ve got a lot of recovering to do,” the grandmother said on Thursday.

Anyone needing support is urged to contact 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) or Lifeline on 13 11 14.

3. Singer Shannon Noll speaks outside court after drug possession charge.

Singer Shannon Noll has been placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond after pleading guilty to cocaine possession while playing pool at a Sydney pub.

The 43-year-old escaped conviction for prohibited drug possession after magistrate Glenn Walsh placed him on a 12-month good behaviour bond at Sutherland Local Court on Thursday.

Outside court, Noll thanked the magistrate and his lawyer, Bryan Wrench, before telling reporters: “(I’m) just looking forward to putting this behind me and getting back to work.”

Noll was caught with 0.53 grams of cocaine at Caringbah Hotel on September 13.

He was playing pool with friends when he saw a drug dog enter the room and moved to a secluded corner before taking a clear bag of white powder from his pocket and dropping it under a table, according to the agreed facts.

The drug drop was seen by police and captured on CCTV and body-worn cameras.

Farmers and celebrities – including Kyle Sandilands – were among those who provided character references for the Australian Idol 2003 runner-up originally from Condobolin.

The magistrate said Noll has experienced “extra-curial” punishment via public scrutiny and financial loss since the charge.

Mr Wrench submitted his client suffers severe clinical depression and has a significant back problem after an injury suffered while competing on the TV show Dancing With The Stars.

He said Noll had two performances cancelled immediately after the drug charge and lost thousands of dollars as a result.

Mr Walsh said Noll’s guilty plea indicated remorse and contrition but he will call him back before the court if he breaks his word.

4. Kanye West drops F-bomb with President Donald Trump.

Kanye West has met with President Donald Trump at the White House for a lunch to discuss topics like prison reform and urban revitalisation.

Pool reporters were allowed into the Oval Office for a photo op, where West, chatting with Trump as the president sat at the Resolute Desk, talked about his support for the president.

“Let’s stop worrying about the future all we have is today. … Trump is on his hero’s journey right now. He might not have thought he’d have a crazy motherf***er like (me),” West said, according to a White House pool report.

The focus was the 2016 presidential election and Hillary Clinton, as West wore a red “Make America Great Again” hat.

“I love Hillary. I love everyone, but the campaign ‘I’m With Her,’ just didn’t make me feel as a guy, who didn’t get to see his dad all the time, like a guy that could play catch with his son. There was something, when I put this hat on, it made me feel like Superman,” West said.

Looking at Trump, he said: “You made a Superman cape for me. That’s my favourite superhero.”

At one point, a reporter asked Trump whether West could be a future presidential candidate.

“Could very well be,” Trump said.

“Only after 2024,” West added.

The scene was a bit surreal, even in the Trump White House, where celebrities and other media-saturated who have embraced his campaign have gotten time in the Oval Office.

After West spoke for about 10 minutes, often showering Trump with praise, Trump himself said: “I tell you what, that was pretty impressive. That was quite something.”

“It was from the soul,” West said.

“I just channelled it.”

Also sitting at the desk was football great Jim Brown. Trump said Brown “came out of nowhere” to help with criminal justice issues.

But the encounter veered into many more topics, most of them having to do with the administration’s accomplishments.

“If you look at the employment numbers, if you look at the media, income. If you look at every single indicator, we are keeping our promises,” Trump said.

West also mentioned North Korea and said, to Trump: “You stopped the war.”

“Day one, solved one of his biggest problems. We solved one of the biggest problems,” he added

Trump responded: “Not solved yet, but I think we’re … well on our way. In a short period of time, too, a very short period of time.”

Near the end of the meeting, West got up out of his chair and came around the desk to give Trump a side hug.

“I love this guy,” West said.

Joining West, Trump, and Brown at the lunch were Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, White House advisers and Trump’s daughter and son-in-law, respectively.

5. A Melbourne student has taken his university to court over a failed assignment,

A Melbourne journalism student will learn the result of a Supreme Court action he launched in a bid to strike out a fail grade for a university assignment about dogs.

Monash University student Chinmay Naik, 23, was failed in 2017 for a video assignment about the negative stereotypes surrounding certain dog breeds and then failed again when it was re-marked.

But he believes he was wronged and took court action, seeking a judge to strike out the assignment result and declare a pass for the subject and course.

Mr Naik, who has represented himself in court, believes the same examiner marked the assignment on both occasions and claims Monash did not follow proper protocols.

He also sought extra time because of a disability but Monash University rejected his request for special consideration, leaving him without enough time.

Mr Naik believes he can win the court battle but previously admitted it would be a “brave” decision for the judge to make.

He previously tried to get the assignment result overturned by the Human Rights Commission and the Ombudsman, but those bids were unsuccessful.

Supreme Court Justice Melinda Richards will deliver her judgment on Friday.