Kelly Rowland welcomes her first child.

Congratulations!

Singer Kelly Rowland and her husband Tim Witherspoon have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

And the name?

An interesting combination: Titan Jewell Witherspoon.

“We are thrilled to announce that today we are the proud parents of our first son,” she said in a statement.

“We are blessed to report everyone is healthy and happy!”

Rowland, 33,  has spoken candidly about the impending arrival after announcing her pregnancy via Instagram posting a snap of big and mini Air Jordans in June with the caption, “I’ll be stuntin’ like my daddy.”

“The dad picked out the name. It has to do with family,” Rowland said at the VMAs in August.

For pictures of Kelly Rowland as a mum-to-be click through the gallery...

