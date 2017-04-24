News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

tv

Kelly Rowland dueted with a Voice contestant, and it's taken us right back to 1999.

When Gemma Lyon took on a Destiny’s Child anthem on The Voice tonight, she was worried it would press Kelly Rowland’s buttons.

But her gamble paid off, and it was the Grammy winner who pressed her big red button first.

“I was pretty nervous about singing Destiny’s Child song to Kelly, obviously that could go very bad if it wasn’t quite up her alley, but she was the first one that turned,” the contestant told cameras after her blind audition.

"As soon as I saw that chair I was like, 'Alright, I've got this, it's okay'."

Not only did Rowland slam down her buzzer, but she was quickly followed by her fellow judges Boy George, Delta Goodrem and, after a little push, Seal.

In lieu of her usual pitch, however, the pop icon went one better and decided on an impromptu duet.

"I never thought in a million years I'd be up on stage with Kelly Rowland having a bit of a jam. Wowsers," Lyon said.

"It felt so good."

It sounded good too, and judging by the harmony of their outfits alone, this a match made in reality TV heaven.

LISTEN: Hey, Voice producers? We just have one wish for this year's season.

Tags: channel-10 , entertainment-3 , reality-tv-2 , the-voice , tv-2

Related Stories

Recommended