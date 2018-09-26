-With AAP

1. Convicted of murdering her baby, Keli Lane has spoken about her last memory of her daughter.



In September 1996, Keli Lane arrived at a friend’s afternoon wedding alongside her boyfriend Duncan Gillies.

Just two days earlier, the then 21-year-old had given birth to a baby girl, Tegan Lee Lane.

Her friends and even Gillies himself didn’t suspect a thing – Keli was her normal self, dancing and drinking the night away.

But to this day, Keli’s daughter Tegan has never been found.

Now, eight years on from being convicted of murdering her two-day-old daughter, Keli is determined to prove her innocence by sharing her story with ABC’s new documentary Exposed: The Case of Keli Lane.

Ever since the investigation began, Keli has maintained that she gave Tegan to the child’s father, a man called Andrew Morris or Norris, to raise her. Police have been unable to track down Andrew or Tegan.

In a recording of one of her calls with journalist Caro Meldrum-Hanna, Keli recalled her last image of her daughter.

“She’s so beautiful and just, she’s asleep and she was tucked in this … she looked so little tucked in this capsule. I was very upset, I was crying, and Andrew was with … Mel and his mother were on the other …

“When we went downstairs in the lift it was like a foyer area and there was a lot of chairs. They’d obviously been sitting in the chairs waiting and they stood up as we approached. And just as that feeling of, ‘Is this the right thing to do?'”

She said she second guessed her decision.

“I did have that moment of: ‘Maybe I could just take her. Maybe I could just do it myself.’ But just so painful.”

For three years after her birth, no one noticed Tegan was missing. After all, hardly anyone knew Keli’s daughter even existed.

But when Keli gave birth to another child, a son in 1999, a social worker discovered her hospital records when she attempted to adopt out her other secret child.

Keli initially denied the existence of another child, before changing her story which led social workers to alert the police.

Years after the investigation began, a coronial inquest was held in 2006 before a murder trial began in 2010 where she was found guilty.

All her attempts to appeal her conviction have failed and the only avenue left is a judicial review, or if new and compelling evidence is found.

2. “It’s time for justice.” Bill Cosby sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

His Hollywood career and good-guy image in ruins, an 81-year-old Bill Cosby has been sentenced to three to 10 years behind bars for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman.

The punishment handed down all but completed the dizzying, late-in-life fall from grace for the comedian, former TV star and breaker of racial barriers, who was led from the court in handcuffs.

Cosby is the first celebrity of the “MeToo” era to be sent to prison.

“It is time for justice,” Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill said in sentencing on Tuesday.

“Mr Cosby, this has all circled back to you. The time has come.”

The judge quoted from victim Andrea Constand’s own statement to the court, in which she said Cosby took her “beautiful, young spirit and crushed it”.

Cosby declined the opportunity to speak before the sentence came down, and afterward he sat smiling, laughing and chatting with his defence team.

His wife of 54 years, Camille, was not in court.

Constand smiled broadly upon hearing the punishment and was hugged by others in the courtroom.

Cosby’s lawyers asked that he be allowed to remain free on bail while he appeals his conviction, but the judge appeared incredulous over the request and turned it down.

The judge said that even considering Cosby’s age and blindness, “he could quite possibly be a danger to the community”.

Cosby was also fined $US25,000 ($A34,445).

3. A Melbourne mum-of-two has been killed while helping others at a fatal crash scene.

A mother has been killed by a passing car after she tried to help others at the scene of a horror crash in Melbourne’s east.

The 27-year-old mum of two stopped to help after a motorcyclist and an Audi collided at a Wantirna intersection on Monday night.

“This lady has stepped forward, thought she could help and unfortunately, it’s led to her death. She’s a hero,” police crash investigator Detective Inspector Brad McArthur told reporters.

The victim was only a short distance from home when she was hit by a Honda Prelude after she parked her car and went to help, the crash investigator said.

“In this line of work, we see the worst in people’s behaviour on the roads. Then again, we see some really good people trying to do the right thing and ending up in circumstances where they’re being killed or injured as well – this is a perfect example of that.”

The motorbike rider, 37, hit in the initial crash died at the scene.

The Audi driver had stopped at an intersection, and thought he could safely turn right, he said.

But the motorcyclist was travelling “well in excess” of the 80km/h speed limit when hit and thrown from the bike, according to Insp McArthur.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

4. Senior Liberal MPs are split on Scott Morrison’s Australia Day idea.

Two senior Liberal Party MPs are split over Scott Morrison’s push to celebrate indigenous people and culture on a new public holiday.

Liberal minister Ken Wyatt, an indigenous man from Western Australia, has welcomed the concept while Tony Abbott, the special envoy for indigenous affairs, is lukewarm about the idea.

The perennial debate over changing the date of Australia Day reignited after Byron Bay council in NSW tried to bring forward its annual citizenship ceremonies.

The prime minister has taken aim at the “showboating” council vote and argued shifting Australia Day would be denying the nation’s history.

Mr Morrison says January 26, 1788 is when “the ships turned up” in Australia.

“You don’t pretend your birthday was on another day,” he told reporters in Sydney on Tuesday.

“What you do is you look at your whole life experience. Your achievements, a few scars from some mistakes and some things that you could’ve done better.

“As Australians, we need to reflect on all of that on Australia Day.”

Instead, he has floated the idea of another day to recognise indigenous Australians.

Without nominating a specific date, Mr Morrison noted the ACT holds a public holiday on May 28 to mark the anniversary of the successful 1967 indigenous referendum.

Mr Wyatt described the idea of an indigenous day as “a great step forward” and suggested it be held during NAIDOC Week in July.

Mr Wyatt said January 26 was no longer about Australia’s settlement.

“It’s about us as a nation, us as a people, and the melting pot of a society that is working closely to build this nation to be a better nation,” he told ABC radio.

Mr Abbott wasn’t so sure.

“We’ve already got things like NAIDOC Week and National Sorry Day and so on, and really I think the emphasis … is on all pulling together on Australia Day, being proud of what we’ve achieved,” he told 2GB radio.

The Australia Day debate flared up after the Byron Shire Council was stripped of its right to hold citizenship ceremonies after deciding to host the event on January 25.

The government took similar action against Melbourne’s City of Yarra and Darebin councils last year.

Deputy Labor leader Tanya Plibersek said the opposition supported Australia Day remaining on January 26 and was open to the idea of an additional day to recognise indigenous Australians.

But Ms Plibersek said it was disrespectful for the prime minister to float the idea through the media without consultation.

5. Billy Slater has been declared not guilty and free to play in the NRL grand final.

Melbourne champion Billy Slater will play in Sunday’s NRL grand final after successfully defending his shoulder charge citing in a near-three hour judiciary hearing.

Considered one of the biggest judiciary cases in the NRL era, the three-man panel kept Slater waiting for 54 minutes to find him not guilty on Tuesday night.

The panel consisted of Mal Cochrane, Bob Lindner and Sean Garlick.

“I’d like to thank the judiciary members for a fair hearing,” Slater said.

“It was important for me tonight to get my point across and what my intentions were in this incident.

“Now it’s important for me to focus on the game. I haven’t started my preparations for the game yet. That starts as of now.

“I’d also like to thank Nick (Ghabar), my lawyer, the Melbourne Storm, they’ve really helped me over the last four days to put this case together. Now it’s time to prepare for the grand final.”

Slater twice stood up to demonstrate for the panel over course of the hearing, basing most of his defence on Feki’s step initiating the collision.

