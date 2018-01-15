Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Bachie’s Keira Maguire and Jarrod Woodgate go to the beach. Must be engaged.

Well that escalated quickly.

So rumours surrounding the blossoming relationship between former Bachelor rejects, Keria Maguire and Jarrod Woodgate have been around for a while.

But now, it would appear the two might but probably aren't engaged. Maybe.

And how do we know this? They went to the beach, of course.

The pair were snapped frolicking at the beach recently, holding hands, kissing and doing general beach PDA things. You can see the pics over on Woman's Day.

Which, guys, means they're engaged because ONLY ENGAGED PEOPLE GO TO THE BEACH.

A "friend" also told Woman's Day, "Keira's always wanted a husband and kids". Guess it's conclusive then!

Before we know it, they'll be walking a dog together, which everyone knows is 100 per cent not the code for 'we're pregnant'.

Oh, and we should probably mention neither Maguire or Woodgate have ever confirmed their relationship. But, details.

2. Hooray! Erin Molan has been announced as the new host of the NRL Footy Show.

Channel Nine have announced the talented and kick arse Erin Molan will take over the lead of the NRL Footy Show, and we're bloody stoked about it.

The announcement comes after Paul Vautin, who spent 23 years on the Footy Show, was axed and will move into the Channel Nine commentary box.

“I’m thrilled to be hosting a new-look Footy Show,” Molan said in a statement, News.com.au reports.

“It is a huge honour and one I am incredibly excited about. I am a journalist first and foremost and cannot wait to focus a bit more on football, but of course still have loads of fun.”

Molan will host alongside fellow panellists, Beau Ryan and Darryl Brohman, whose futures in the show were previously up-in-the-air.

3. Will Smith reporting live from a boat at Bondi Beach is the funniest thing you'll watch all day.

In case you were out living your life etc. Will Smith is currently in Australia. Not sure why, but let's continue.

Among other activities, the 49-year-old actor and sometimes rapper went on a speed boat ride at Sydney's Bondi Beach. And live commentated it for our viewing pleasure.

"I'm out here risking life and limb so y'all can know what's happening in the world. I'm on a fast boat... it's pretty bumpy," he can be seen saying on what is indeed, a very bumpy boat.

"I'm taking repeated blows to my genitalia."

Do yourselves a favour and watch the full vid.

4. Taylor Swift being is stalked by a man who wants to 'protect her' with a gun and oh god, that is so creepy.

In the latest instalment of fans doing creepy stuff, Taylor Swift has been warned by police that there's a man out who wanted to carry a gun so he could 'protect her'. Yeah.

The 59-year-old man in question was talking to the police voluntarily on an unrelated case when he revealed his intentions, asking how many state lines he could cross with a concealed carry weapons permit. He also tried to show the authorities all the texts he allegedly had exchanged with the pop star, Fox News reports.

Even though police didn't arrest the man - because apparently wanting a gun to protect someone else isn't a crime - New Hampshire authorities are currently trying to get in contact with her team to give her the heads up.

5. James Marsden has a TEENAGE SON and oh yeah, he's a model.

If you still think of James Marsden as the unlucky sucker Rachel McAdams chose Ryan Gosling over in The Notebook, then do we have some new that will shock you.

He's now old enough to have - and in fact has - a 16-year-old son.

What's more, that 16 year old, Jack Marsden, has inherited his 44-year-old father's good looks and has recently began a modelling career, debuting at Milan Men’s Fashion Week for Dolce & Gabbana.

We know this because Marsden, understandably, decided to have a bit of an Instagram brag about his son's achievements.

"Could not be more proud of my oldest son @jackmmarsden walking his first show for @dolcegabbana and their Men’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018/2019 campaign in Milan today!," he wrote, adding "#proudpapa" to the caption of a series of images, including one of him, Jack and designer Domenico Dolce.