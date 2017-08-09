The $2 family holiday hack that will save you tears while travelling with kids.

“Travelling with little kids was an easy, fuss-free experience”… said no parent ever.

No, you’re more likely to hear retellings of nightmare experiences, like four-hour flight delays and an iPad with a flat battery.

One mum, however, claims she has discovered a way to “save” her sanity while travelling and it’s a source of entertainment for kids young and old that could cost you as little as $2.

The parent shared on Reddit her number one parenting travel hack: buy a packet of balloons.

“Many times I have been saved travelling with balloons,” the user, who posted as Orchid_Breeder, shared.

Why? Well, until you blow it up, it takes up basically zero space and once inflated offers precious minutes of distraction and energy-burning.

“We’ve played with them in a hotel room when the kids need to get energy out,” the guru continued.

"And when I had a plane that was delayed at O'Hare (airport in Chicago) I was able to whip out a balloon that was in my carry on and blow it up.

"We found a gate that was empty and play volleyball over the seats for 90 minutes before the plane boarded."

The mum insists there are "almost infinite games you can invent with a balloon" and that balloons entertain 15-year-olds just as much as two-year-olds - and can be fun for adults too.

"All hail the great balloon."

As someone with fond memories of playing with balloons after birthday parties (and some rather upsetting ones of lost balloons and tantrums thrown), I'm going to say this woman is onto something.

Fellow parents on the online forum agreed, with another adding that a beach ball also works a treat for the same reason.

And while some predicted tears when a balloon pops (as balloons predictably do), Orchid_Breeder had the solution: carry more than one.

Have you tried this hack? How did it go?