News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lifestyle

Someone made a life-sized Jennifer Lawrence cake because why not?

ADVERTISEMENT

Look, haters gonna hate. Someone made a cake version of Katniss Everdeen – TO SCALE – and it is freaking amazing. Standing at 1.8 metres tall (Jennifer Lawrence’s exact height), it took out a gold medal at the Cake International Contest (yes, there is an international cake contest and it is everything you ever dreamed of):

Standing next to Katniss is her genius visionary and creator, Lara Clarke of Tasty Cakes. It took Clarke over two months to complete the cake, and she used a whopping 10kgs of sugar, 10kgs flour, 10 kgs of butter and 150 eggs. Oh, and according to the Tasty Cake Facebook page, these are just some of the standard tools required when preparing a Katniss cake:

And no wonder, when you consider what that thing looks like inside:

Epic.

Unfortunately, after taking out top honours at the contest, the Katniss cake met an unfortunate end on the way home:

Oh well. #YOLO

Tags: celebrity , entertainment-tv , movies-and-music , social-media , women

Related Stories

Recommended