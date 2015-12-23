News
entertainment

Katie Price has signed her 8-year-old daughter to a modelling agency.

Glamour model Katie Price, AKA Jordan, has signed her daughter up to a modelling agency.

Little Princess Tiaamii Crystal Esther Andre, eight, is the daughter of Price, 37, and Australian pop star Peter Andre, 42.

She looks kind of like a tiny, blonde Peter Andre, if he was a girl and had gigantic eyes.

The little girl features heavily in her mother’s Instagram account and shares her fondness for fur-trimmed hoodies, sparkly Ugg boots, and heavy make-up.

Price’s parenting has come under fire (if you call a Daily Mail opinion piece “fire”) for allowing such a young girl to wear so much make-up.

“I do not have to explain anything anything to anyone. Princess has joined a modelling agency so she has a lot of castings. Anything like a panto or acting she would love,” Price told The Sun.

“Am I bothered? No. She loves make-up and is so good at it.”

Princess also had some strong thoughts on the matter and enlisted all of her sass to convey it.

“OOSH!” indeed.

Click through for a gallery of Princess Tiaamii Crystal Esther Andre…

Princess Tiaamii via Instagram/officialkatieprice
