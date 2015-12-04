Katie Price has denied rumours she is expecting her sixth child.

Mother of five Katie Price has taken to Instagram to deny rumours she is expecting baby number six.

The 37-year-old quashed the pregnancy speculation by posting two humorous pictures of her belly.

In the first picture, she is shown with her belly protruding and in the second, she has sucked in her tummy completely.

The pictures were accompanied by the caption: “So funny people saying I have got a belly…I’m happy and content and lucky I can breath in and out #kpnation #thinkwhatyouwant“.

The rumours began after Price posted another post on Instagram which read ‘2 more days until my new exciting news.'

It was accompanied by a series of emojis including baby bottles, which prompted fans to think she was pregnant - but the "exciting news" ended up being the launch of her new mobile app.

Price, previously known as Jordan, started dating Aussie singer Peter Andre after they both appeared on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and they married in 2005.

Price already had a son, Harvey, from a previous relationship.

In June 2005, she gave birth to Junior Savva Andreas Andre and in June 2007, she delivered daughter Princess Tiaamii Crystal Esther Andre.

Andre and Price divorced in 2009, and Price went on to have two more children, Jett Riviera and Bunny.

It might be less exciting than a baby, but congratulations on the app all the same, Katie.

