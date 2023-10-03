Content warning: This story includes descriptions of alleged domestic violence that may be distressing to some readers.

Her name was Katherine Safranko.

She was a mother, a friend, and a cherished loved one. She was 67 years old.

About 7pm on Sunday, emergency services were called to a home in Bankstown in Sydney's southwest, following reports of a fire.

Firefighters managed to put out the blaze, but inside the home they found Safranko. She had significant head injuries and died as a result.

A man known to Safranko, reportedly her son, has since been charged over her death.

When emergency services arrived at the scene on Sunday, they were confronted by the 31-year-old man who was allegedly armed with a knife. Police officers then deployed the use of a Taser before arresting him.

He was taken to Bankstown Police Station, before being taken to hospital for a mental health assessment.

It is also alleged that he killed Safranko's cat.

He was later returned to the station where he was charged with murder (DV), torture, beating and causing death of an animal, damaging / destroying property by fire, a breach of bail, and contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (domestic), as per NSW Police.

Police will allege in court that the son stabbed his mother before killing her cat and setting fire to the property.

The man was refused bail to appear at Bankstown Local Court on Tuesday.

Detective Superintendent Martin Hayston has since confirmed to reporters that police had responded to an incident at the same property on Friday - two days before Safranko was killed.

The incident also involved the mother and son.

The Daily Telegraph reported the man appeared in Parramatta Local Court a day before the alleged murder and was granted bail. As a result of the Friday incident, he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intentionally choking a person.

As per Destroy The Joint, Safranko is the 37th woman to die by alleged gender-based violence this year alone.

With AAP.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

Feature Image: Nine/AAP/NSW Police.