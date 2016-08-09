Kate Waterhouse has welcomed a beautiful baby girl.

Congratulations are in order for Kate Waterhouse and her husband Luke Ricketson – the couple welcomed their second child, another girl, earlier this week.

The former professional rugby league player shared the news on Instagram, posting an adorable snap of his newborn.

“Our new little princess Grace Gabriel,” he wrote alongside the picture. The debut comes just two days after Kate shared a photo of her two-year-old daughter, Sophia, getting ready to meet her new baby sister.

See Kate and Luke’s adorable family snaps.

Kate and Luke's family snaps