Here's how Kate Peck got ready for Oakes Day - delicious breakfast and all

Getting ready for the races is always a bit of fun and every lady has a different routine to get her photo ready.

Model and MTV presenter Kate Peck let us have a look at how she got prepped for Ladies’ Day at the races.

9:00am: Here we have my breaky sustenance in amongst all my necessary ‘getting ready mess’ with Kevin Murphy and Napoleon.

This is the well balanced meal to set me up for the day and I have just discovered RAWRRR protein shakes by Wendy Laroche which are brilliant post work out.





9:30am: Shev from Napoleon delicately attacking my lips.. I'm on route to make up perfection!





10:00am: Shoes shoes SHOES! I LOVE my Kenzo boots and have a definite affection for Tony Bianco :)



Making all these TOUGH accessory decisions is enough to make a poor lady pass out! I'm dressed in my White Suede and immersed in my races spread.. Hmm but what to go with what?!

11:30am: My hot date Emily Ward, stylist to the stars, in the Crown Metropol lobby ready to rock and roll! I've gone with a fabulous Fez by Ann Shoebridge for my millinery.

On route to the races! With Gerard, my hilarious French driver, and a special highlight of my outfit... This delicious Sonia Rykiel lips clutch #puckerup :)

And it's all come together! Dress by white suede, shoes by novo, clutch by Sonia Rykiel, fab fez by Ann Shoebridge, hair by James at Kevin Murphy and make up by Shev from Napoleon :)

Finally, after all that help I'm ready for a fabulous, frock-tastic, filly filled day at the races with Myer!

How do you get ready for a big event?