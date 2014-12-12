News
Kate Middleton continues to make pink coats a thing.

In case you missed it: Kate and Wills have been touring the US this week. The royal pair met with music royalty, Beyonce & Jay Z, encountered touchly-feely basketballers, and attended charity functions, galas and visited the 9/11 memorial.

Kate gifted the internet with her now iconic side eye roll…

… and generally wore a bunch of amazing coats and outfits we all want to copy come winter. Enjoy every single outfit from her tour.

The week in fashion was not without other gloriousness from Jessica Chastain, Emily Blunt and Julianne Moore. Take a look.

Who made your best-dressed list this week?

