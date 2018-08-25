Kate Middleton's affordable shoe hack we're adopting immediately.

For all the royal news, visit out Royal Hub. It’s fit for a queen.

It’s a well-known fact that the female members of the royal family are to wear nude pantyhose (stockings) as often as possible.

While Meghan Markle has been caught without stockings a few times, Kate Middleton is a stickler for the royal rules, so she has figured out an affordable way to ensure that her heels don’t slip off due to the slippery material.

According to The Sun, Kate Middleton wears a pair of $7 denier non slip stockings from the British store John Lewis, which have built in sticky pads on the bottom to ensure your shoe stays in place. Genius.

It’s not the first time the public was given the gift that is style hacks from the royals.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are hardly ever caught in pants, and since they have to wear dresses or skirts to many public appearances, you might wonder why they never have an unwanted Marilyn Monroe moment when it’s windy.

It turns out the Duchesses have a very scientific undergarment which keeps their dresses down without them having to lift a finger (this is important because they need all their fingers for waving).

Etiquette expert Myka Meier revealed to The Sun that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle wear static-creating bodysuits underneath their outfits.

“Often they wear body suits and clothes that actually increase static so it’s much [too] hard for something to fly up,” she said.

“So you have an under garment that is almost like a body suit that is one tactic that is used,” she added.

When you’re a Duchess like Kate Middleton, there is no time for a fashion mishap.