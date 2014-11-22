News
beauty

Is this Kate Middleton's best maternity look yet?

By NICKY CHAMP

We’re calling it. This is Kate Middleton‘s best maternity look yet.

The Duchess of Cambridge is back in the spotlight after a (no doubt) hideous bout of Hyperemesis Gravidarum, and it’s her appearance at the Place2be Wellbeing in Schools Awards at Kensington Palace that we’re loving.

Wearing a midnight blue silk knee length skirt from one of her favourite designers, Jenny Packham, paired with a sheer polka dot peplum shirt from Hobbs the 32-year-old looked positively radiant. Ok, it could be her flawless skin that’s getting us over the line here.

JUST TAKE A LOOK.

Speaking of best looks yet, all the gorgeous frocks at The Hunger Games: Mockingjay premiere are rivaling The Emmys and Oscars red carpets.

J-Law was there in Dior (natch), Julianne Moore in Tom Ford, a flame-haired Jena Malone in an equally red Emanuel Ungaro frock and Elizabeth Banks in some kind of magnificent mullet dress.

Who gets your vote for best dressed this week?

Tags: fashion , gallery , style

