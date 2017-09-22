It’s been two and a half weeks since the world learned that Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting royal baby number three, and the hype has yet to settle down.

There’s been discussion about whether Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be welcoming a brother or sister, conversation about baby names and, of course, speculation about when exactly the 35-year-old is due.

And thanks to a massive hint dropped by Prince William this week, we may be one step closer to solving that mystery.

(Yes, that means eager royal watchers can start making plans for camping out in front of London hospitals.)

It's long been thought that Kate and co. waited until she was at the end of her first trimester, the 12 week mark, before going public with the pregnancy news.

According to calculations, this meant Royal Baby Number Three would make his or her debut in April 2018.

But this week, William joked with a midwife that he may be seeing her "sooner than you think".

Sooner than you think, you guys.

The Prince's words have some believing that Kate was well past her first trimester when the news was revealed and that another royal baby could be in our presence as soon as March.

To see Kate Middleton's maternity style CLICK THROUGH the gallery. Post continues...

Considering Kate is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness, and was forced to cancel public appearances as a result, it would be quite a feat for her to have kept her pregnancy under wraps for so long.

But considering Kate also battled the condition during her first and second pregnancies, this is far from her first time at the rodeo.

By baby number three, we're sure she had systems and plans in place to ensure her pregnancy news didn't slip until the couple were well and truly ready.

Royal watchers might also get a glimpse of Kate's growing baby bump when she makes her first public appearance since the pregnancy news was announced at an event next month.

LISTEN: Mamamia Out Loud dissects the strategic dress codes of Kate and Wills.