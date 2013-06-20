Fluff: Royal baby details revealed.

1. Royal baby details revealed.

Clarence House have revealed details about the soon-to-be delivered Royal baby but don’t expected a detailed report on Kate’s birth plan – although she is hoping for a natural birth.

Officials have said Prince William will attend the birth and it’s expected to take place at the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s hospital where Princess Diana also gave birth to Prince William and Harry.

And even though it was widely reported that Kate had let slip she was having a boy, an official confirms the couple have not found out the sex.

As for when we’ll find out, “The public will be told once she has settled in her room in the early stages of labor, the spokesman said, anticipating that this would be within an hour of her arrival at the hospital,” the official said.

2. Meanwhile, Brad’s son Maddox has made his movie debut – in a VERY confronting role. Would you let your 11-year-old do THIS?

3. Brad Pitt yodels, obviously.

The question is not, why is Brad Pitt yodelling but wouldn’t Brad Pitt be yodelling?

The 49-year-old actor joined late night talk show host, Jimmy Fallon in a skit which saw them having a conversation via yodels (okay, they are both lip-syncing) on a New York rooftop. Fallon congratulated Pitt on his new movie World War Z and participated in a double yodel which has apparently never been done before. Or something.

4. Charlie Sheen has fired Selma Blair from Anger Management. And you won’t believe why. Read the details here.

5. Memo to everyone: Miley Cyrus is not a Disney star anymore.



You might not have heard yet but Miley Cyrus is no Hannah Montana anymore. If the new razored haircut didn’t already give it away her new music for “We Can’t Stop” might.

The video features 20-year-old Cyrus: writhing on a bed in white spandex, booty jiggling or “twerking”, tongue pashing a barbie doll in a pool, girl-on-girl wrestling and smoke coming out of her crotch, natch.

And as all cool music videos have these days, it features a bunch of nonsensical props like giant soft toys, a skull made out of french fries and bread – lots of bread.

6. “(I Wanna) Channing All over Your Tatum” might just be the funniest music video clip we’ve watched all week. See it here.

7. Politicians walk the red carpet at the Mid-winter ball.

In what is Canberra’s equivalent of a school formal, politicians, staffers and the media have all had a jolly old time – bet it wasn’t awkward in the slightest – at the Mid-Winter ball.

8. Heather Locklear has revealed she dumped Tom Cruise after just one date. Click here for the embarrassing (and hilarious) reason why.

9. What you think your kids will look like …. before you actually have kids.

Ready for a chuckle? We stumbled across this hilarious Pinterest folder, My Imaginary Well-Dressed Toddler Daughter, by user Tiffany, who takes images of children’s fashion editorials and makes her own commentary.

“Friends, I’d like to introduce you to someone very special – my imaginary well-dressed toddler daughter. Her name is Quinoa, and I found her on Pinterest, begging me to give her an imaginary home filled with designer clothing and incredible lighting,” Tiffany said.

10. Playboy Slovenia photoshop fail.

Oh look, the covergirl on Playboy Slovenia appears to missing her ladybits.

Via Hurricane Vanessa.