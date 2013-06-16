The Kate Middleton Effect: the 5 frocks that broke the internet.

By NICKY CHAMP

So you may have noticed that the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton (are we still calling her that?), is pregnant and due to deliver the Royal offspring next month.

Of course I’m being facetious here, not only is ‘Royal Baby fever’ sweeping Britain nay, the planet, Kate’s fashion choices remain to be some of the most scrutinised in the world. And the most sought after.

The so-called Kate Effect began the moment she donned that stunning Issa navy blue wrap dress when the couple announced their engagement in 2010, prompting a near-immediate sellout.

And the phenomenon certainly hasn’t slowed down now Kate’s moved on to maternity smocks and frocks. The internet is abuzz with her latest blue dress – a scoop neck jersey maternity dress from online retailer ASOS.

The style has sold thousands of units since she was spotted wearing it while shopping for nursery furniture in Chelsea last week and good news – unlike many of her other dresses – it’s still available and it’s now on sale (GO! RUN!) for a thrifty $30.66.

1. ASOS Maternity Belted Dress With Scoop Neck $30.66.

Due to the new-found popularity of the jersey dress ASOS have announced they will be expanding the colours available in the range, which is currently available in navy, cream and orange.

2. Topshop polka-dot dress.

While attending a tour of the Warner Bros. film studio with Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry, Kate wore a $76 polka-dot Topshop dress with Ralph Lauren jacket. A stampede ensued, within hours of her visit, the printed frock was completely sold out both online and in stores.

3. Max Mara Wrap Dress.

Kate wore this patterned Max Mara wrap dress when she visited the Hope House Action on Addiction in London to meet with women in recovery during what was her second public appearance since announcing her pregnancy. The style went on sale for $195 at Matches and was also snapped up within hours.

4. Camel Shola Bandage Dress by Reiss

When the Duchess chose to wear this $370 camel coloured bandage dress by high-street label Reiss when meeting President Obama and the First Lady it took just one hour to completely sell out online.

Kate also wore a two-year-old white Reiss dress from her own wardrobe for her official engagement photograph, taken by Mario Testino in January 2011, the brand’s website crashed and company thereafter sold one dress every minute. The Kate Effect meant that the company’s profits doubled that year.

5. Issa blue wrap dress

Ah, the dress that started the phenomenon. It was rumoured that the style has been so popular for the brand that they struggled to keep up with demand and were on the verge of bankruptcy – a rumour that was later dispelled.

The brand has now released the style in maternity version available on Blossom Mother and Child. It will set you back a hefty $600 and it is dry clean only – so, probably not one for second-time mums then.

