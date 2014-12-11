Stop what you're doing: Kate Middleton finally changed her hair.

Images via Getty.

We’re interrupting your day to bring you the very important news that Kate Middleton has finally changed her hair.

Ok, so it’s not a Lob or a bleached crop, but different in that she’s actually wearing it up OFF HER NECK, GUYS.

This is huge.

Kate (Duchess? Catherine?) usually flicks between a 90s half-up, half-down style, a long-curled blowout, or a low-slung ponytail.

The commoner’s guide to Kate Middleton hair.

The sighting of the back of her neck is as rare as a civil Christmas lunch. For all we know she could have the Kanji symbol for Freedom tattooed back there.

The last time she wore her hair swept up was in November at the Royal Variety Performance in London, and then it was conveniently covering the back of her neck. Coincidence? No, probably not.

But you can sleep safely tonight knowing that we can confirm that she doesn't have a tattooed neck, but a rather gorgeous blemish-free nape.

Of course she does.

“What it feels like to have morning sickness as bad as Kate Middleton”

Attending a fundraising dinner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the 32-year-old wore a midnight blue Jenny Packham gown she's worn twice before. Her hair styled in a loose, pulled out French-braid, which was pinned into a messy bun at the base of her neck.

Also, those emeralds. Sigh.

6 braided hairstyles you can do at home.

Take a look at some of our other favourite new celebrity hair transformations.

Who has great hair right now?

Whose hair are you crushing on right now?