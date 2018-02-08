Kate Langbroek: "Stop sleeping with married men. It makes you a rotten person."

Kate Langbroek has little time or patience for women who sleep with married men.

On her nationally syndicated radio show on Wednesday afternoon, Hughesy and Kate, Langbroek and Dave Hughes discussed the story of the day: Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce had an ‘affair’ with a former staffer, Vikki Campion, and they are expecting a baby together in April.

“It’s horrible, it’s hideous, it’s terrible,” Langbroek said of the story, after Joyce’s estranged wife alleged the affair began when Campion was working as a paid member of his staff.

The radio host went on to deliver a powerful and impassioned message to women who sleep with married men.

Watch the video below:

“It happens a lot, but here’s the thing, and maybe I say this because I am a woman. Don’t get me wrong, I totally hold Barnaby Joyce to account for his own actions. But I’m not a man, so all I can speak for is on behalf of myself as a woman and to other women: Stop sleeping with married men. Don’t do it. Stop doing it.

“You might think you are getting something out of it but you are not. You are getting so much pain and misery and bad juju.”

When Hughes suggested ‘mistresses’ may not care because they may not know their lover’s wife, Langbroek dismissed the idea as an excuse. Particularly, she says, in the case of Barnaby Joyce.

“How can you not care? [Campion has] been in their house, apparently. The fact is, not knowing someone’s wife is not an excuse. The fact is you know of their existence.”

Listen: Jessie and Mia discuss all things Barnaby Joyce – including his new partner, his wife’s comments and the hypocrisy of it all. (Post continues after audio…)

She finished with a decisive and cutting message to any woman who feels so inclined:

“When you sleep with a married man, you’re a bad person. You can put whatever spin on it you want, but you’re a rotten person. So is the rotten man you’ve slept with, but I am not talking about the men.

“Having an affair with a married man is not a feminist act. It is, in fact, the opposite.”

Do you agree? Let us know in the comments below…