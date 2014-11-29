News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

VIDEO: Watch Kate Hudson's epic family dance battle.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not Strictly Ballroom level, and it’s certainly no West Side Story.

But what this dance battle routine lacks in choreography, it makes up for in serious Hollywood star power.

Kate Hudson, 35, gladly accepted fellow actress Julianne Hough’s #thanksgivingdancewars challenge and created the magic that is the following four part video which she posted to Instagram.

And yep, it features cameos from British supermodel Cara Delevingne and Kate’s actor step-dad Kurt Russell. Oh and Goldie Hawn is in the background somewhere.

This whole Thanksgiving shebang seems a lot more coordinated than our Aussie Christmas affairs:

Remember it’s in four parts. Julianne Hough’s original dance battle throwdown continues below (it uses a drone!).

A video posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Nov 11, 2014 at 11:13pm PST

 

So basically all of these celebs are just putting our family gatherings to shame. Especially Julianne Hough’s original dance-off throw down to Kate Hudson. These video must have taken some serious planning…

 

A video posted by juleshough (@juleshough) on Nov 11, 2014 at 4:45pm PST

And that’s Derek Hough on the right, Julianne’s equally famous brother and dancer on the US version of Dancing With the Stars.  So don’t beat yourself up, these people are professionals (Plus they are dancing to Brisbane band, Sheppard, so we can claim a little of the glory).

DID THEY ACTUALLY BUY A DRONE FOR THAT ONE?!

Sheesh. We’d better start practising our moves for Christmas…

 

 

 

Tags: celebrity , entertainment-tv , movies-and-music , video , viral-videos

Related Stories

Recommended