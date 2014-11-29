It’s not Strictly Ballroom level, and it’s certainly no West Side Story.

But what this dance battle routine lacks in choreography, it makes up for in serious Hollywood star power.

Kate Hudson, 35, gladly accepted fellow actress Julianne Hough’s #thanksgivingdancewars challenge and created the magic that is the following four part video which she posted to Instagram.

And yep, it features cameos from British supermodel Cara Delevingne and Kate’s actor step-dad Kurt Russell. Oh and Goldie Hawn is in the background somewhere.

This whole Thanksgiving shebang seems a lot more coordinated than our Aussie Christmas affairs:

Remember it’s in four parts. Julianne Hough’s original dance battle throwdown continues below (it uses a drone!).