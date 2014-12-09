Actress Kate Hudson calls off her 4 year engagement.

Sad celebrity break up news today: Kate Hudson has called off her engagement to musician Matthew Bellamy after four years.

“Kate and Matt have been separated for some time now,” Kate’s rep told People magazine. “Despite this, they remain very close friends and committed co-parents.”

Kate Hudson and Matthew Bellamy, confirmed to have split.

The couple have a three-year-old son who was born in July 2011, Bingham Hawn Bellamy. Kate also has another son, Ryder, from ex-husband Chris Robinson.

35-year-old Kate has always had a relxaed attitude towards marriage, as she told Woman’s Health in October. She didn’t mind her long engagement, as her parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell lead by a non-traditional example.

“My parents aren’t married. And one of the reasons why they never got married is because they had been married before and they liked it the way it was. They didn’t feel like they needed a piece of paper to be committed.”

“So for me, I know that marriage is not a golden ticket.”

So there you have it. Kate Hudson is single again. Straight men around the world: Rejoice.