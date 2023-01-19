'You're a piece of s**t.' The complete transcript of Michael Clarke's public altercation.

On Wednesday night, a video surfaced of former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke in an alleged altercation with Today Show host Karl Stefanovic.

As reported by the Daily Telegraph, the incident occurred on January 10 in Noosa, where Clark and Stefanovic were holidaying with their partners, sisters Jade and Jasmine Yarbrough.

Per the publication, the four were at dinner when Clarke was confronted by his girlfriend, Jade, who had reportedly been speaking with his ex-partner, PE Nation co-founder Pip Edwards.

Here's the full transcript, and what happened.

The alleged fight began when the two high-profile couples and their friend, celebrity accountant, Anthony Bell, were at dinner at a beachside restaurant.

It’s understood Clarke's ex-partner Pip Edwards and his current girlfriend Jade had been in contact, sparking the confrontation between the couple.

Video footage shows a shirtless Clarke in a park, limping with a seemingly injured leg and surrounded by people attempting to calm the situation.

Jade can be heard yelling before slapping him in the face after he claims he did not cheat.

"I'm wrong? I'm f****ng wrong? You're a f***ing liar. I can see everything. You called her," Jade screamed, according to the Daily Mail.

"Baby you’re wrong, you’re wrong," Clarke reportedly responded, before telling his girlfriend he was with Anthony Bell that evening.

"Baby, baby, Belly was at the house. I swear on my life, I swear at my life… That's not true, it's not true."

He also swore on his daughter's life he didn't cheat.

The argument took place in front of multiple people at about 9.30pm, with one bystander reportedly yelling "there's children over there," as they encouraged the group to move on.

However, the argument continued.

"You're f**king lying to me. You are a piece of s**t. I just spoke to her. What is wrong with you?" Jade reportedly asked Clarke, as he responded: "It's not true, it's not true."

At one point, Jasmine Yarbrough stepped in, dragging her sister away, before Clarke began yelling at Stefanovic.

"Karlos, I can tell you now c***, don't you f*****g walk away. She can, she can punch me, but you, you c***,'" Clarke reportedly said.

"You piece of s**t, don't you f*****g speak to him," Jade reportedly yelled, defending Stefanovic.

Stefanovic and Bell can be heard telling the couple to stop fighting, before Clarke tells Jade, "Go, hit me hit me… do it again, you're wrong, you're f**king wrong".

"Oh am I wrong? You f**ked her on December 17, you f**ked her… you're a f**king dog… I'm going to show her every f**king message you ever f**king sent me."

Jade then reportedly made reference to a text she saw on Clarke's phone inviting Edwards to come to India with him.

"Oh yeah, 'You're the love of my life Pip, come to India,'" Jade reportedly recalled reading, before her sister and their friend Bell asked her to stop probing.

In a statement to the Daily Telegraph, Clarke said: "I’m absolutely gutted I’ve put people I hold in the highest regard in this position.

"My actions in the lead-up to this altercation were nothing short of shameful and regrettable.

"I am shattered that because of my actions I’ve drawn women of class and integrity, and my mates, into this situation. I own this fully and am the only one at fault."

Meanwhile, Edwards has released a statement blaming Clarke for the public fracas, which she was unexpectedly dragged into.

"This is not my circus," she said in a statement to the Daily Mail.

"Yet again, Michael in his true nature has not taken responsibility for his actions and I was blatantly lied to."

Feature image: Instagram/@michaelclarkeofficial @jasyarby