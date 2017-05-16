Everyone was staring at Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough at Fashion Week.

Poor Justin Cassin.

Instead of gazing at the fashion designer’s latest collection during the Sydney’s Fashion Week show on Monday, eyes on Karl Stefanovic and his new girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough.

We’re kidding, of course. Plenty of people were admiring the fashion – but going by the news coverage this morning, you’d think the the pair stole the show with their first public outing together.

Stefanovic, 42, and shoe designer Yarbrough, 33, were sitting arm-in-arm in the front row and smiled for photographers.

We can only imagine how much it would hurt Justin Cassin and other Fashion Week designers to know they were upstaged by a man who has flouted the "rules" of fashion as a serial outfit repeater.

Who could forget Karl wore the same blue suit to work hosting the Today Show for an ENTIRE YEAR?

However, Justin Cassin may not be that upset... At least men's fashion rookies like us have now heard of the label. That's gotta be worth it, right?

Look: Australian celebrities at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2017...