News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

Everyone was staring at Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough at Fashion Week.

Poor Justin Cassin.

Instead of gazing at the fashion designer’s latest collection during the Sydney’s Fashion Week show on Monday, eyes on Karl Stefanovic and his new girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough.

We’re kidding, of course. Plenty of people were admiring the fashion – but going by the news coverage this morning, you’d think the the pair stole the show with their first public outing together.

Stefanovic, 42, and shoe designer Yarbrough, 33, were sitting arm-in-arm in the front row and smiled for photographers.

We can only imagine how much it would hurt Justin Cassin and other Fashion Week designers to know they were upstaged by a man who has flouted the "rules" of fashion as a serial outfit repeater.

Who could forget Karl wore the same blue suit to work hosting the Today Show for an ENTIRE YEAR?

However, Justin Cassin may not be that upset... At least men's fashion rookies like us have now heard of the label. That's gotta be worth it, right?

Look: Australian celebrities at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2017...

Tags: fashion-week , karl-stefanovic

Related Stories

Recommended