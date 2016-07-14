Thursday's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up all the latest stories from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. Police continue to search for missing Melbourne mum.

Victoria Police have again expressed concern for missing Melbourne woman Karen Ristevcki after her “out of character” disappearance a fortnight ago.

The 47-year-old was last seen at her home in Avondale Heights at around 10am on Wednesday June 29.

She is described as “160cm tall, slim build, shoulder length brown hair” and often frequents the Taylor’s Lake area.

Actor Samuel Johnson has added his plea to the calls for information about Karen’s possible whereabouts on the front cover of Melbourne’s Herald Sun newspaper this morning, describing her as a “community champion”.

“Karen’s a sensitive, generous, intelligent and kind woman,” he said.

“She is the last person in the world you would expect something like this to happen to … she never puts a foot wrong. Our hearts are bleeding for her daughter.”

2. Calls for former Prime Minister Tony Abbott to return to Coalition front bench.

Former minister Kevin Andrews has thrown his support behind an Abbott comeback.

The former Defence Minister told conservative commentator Andrew Bolt that the incoming Coalition government needed a “balance” of liberals and conservatives and Abbott would bolster the conservative side.

“It would make sense to me to reappoint Mr Abbott. I mean, he’s a man who’s been prime minister of the country, he’s got a lot of experience, he’s seen as a figurehead, I think, of conservatives within the parliamentary party,” he said.

“That would be the magnanimous thing to do and the practical thing to do in terms of making sure that this is the party of Menzies, the party of Howard, is the party that broadly represents both liberals and conservatives,” Andrews said.

Mr Andrews is a long-standing Abbott supporter who was dumped Malcolm Turnbull from the front bench when he won the leadership last year.

He believes the Coalition’s less than stellar showing in the federal election was down to the party not giving voters the variety they wanted.

“We need to regain their trust and will only regain their trust in my view if we do show that we broadly represent that cross-section of views.”

The PM is expected to announce his new cabinet after meetings in Canberra early next week.

3. AFL stars dupe by catfish posing as high-profile Australian model.

An impostor posing as a high profile Australian has used a fake social media profile to lure AFL players to reveal intimate details about themselves.

At least three players were duped by the scam with one – somewhat of a rising star – convinced to share naked photos of himself, which then wound up on a US porn site, according to the Herald Sun.

The club is seeking legal advice and has requested the website to remove the photos and names of the footballer with a spokeperson saying his was extremely remorseful over the “stupid decision”.

The model, who has more than 300,000 social media followers has sought legal advice to reclaim her identity and is reportedly devastated by the attacks.

4. Theresa May takes over as British Prime Minister, gives Boris Johnson plum role.

Britain’s second female Prime Minister was appointed by the Queen on Wednesday afternoon. Former Prime Minister David Cameron answered his final Prime Minister’s questions in the parliament.

Later, May gave a statement outside Number 10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister’s official residence, announcing her plan to lead a government that would tackle “burning injustice”, the ABC reported.

“I have just been to Buckingham Palace where Her Majesty the Queen asked me to form a new government, and I accepted,” she said.

“Following the referendum we face a time of great national change. And I know because we’re Great Britain that we will rise to the challenge.”

“As we leave the European Union we will forge a bold new positive role for ourselves in the world. And we will make Britain a country that works not for a privileged few but for everyone of us.

“Together we will build a better Britain.”

One of May’s first acts as PM was to appoint Boris Johnson, former Major of London and staunch Leave campaigner, as Foreign Minister – a role that will no doubt involve negotiating Britain’s exit from the EU.

Despite winning the leadership due to the fallout from the Brexit vote, May was not in favour of leaving the EU. She has however vowed to honour the referendum result, and withdraw Britain from the Union.

5. Government security breaches are putting foster kids at risk, according to leaked documents.

Multiple Victorian foster children have been put at risk by government agencies sharing their private information.

In the worst instances parents convicted of violent crimes, including threats to kill, and who have been subject to child sex abuse allegations have been given the home address of the children removed from their custody, The Age reports.

The revelations are the result of an investigation by Fairfax who last week reported a case in which a foster family was offered $4000 to install a security system by the Department of Health and Human Services after a violent father was handed the new address of his children by one of their agencies.

“This isn’t a one off, it’s been going on for years, the addresses being released,” one care told The Age.

“I’ve got a big steel bar across the door now. I did that after all this happened.”

Foster Care Association of Victoria chief executive Katie Hooper said her organisation had encountered at least half a dozen similar cases.

“Unfortunately this is not an isolated incident,” Ms Hooper said.

“Breaches of sensitive information indicate a level of systemic undervaluing of the position of volunteer foster carers who are trying to provide a sanctuary of safety for the children and young people in their homes.”

6. Truck collides with train in horror smash in south-western Victoria.

A truck has derailed a train at a level crossing near Colac in an horrific smash, that has left the truck driver fighting for life, and 18 others injured.

Around 100 people were on the train bound for Warnambool when it derailed on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the crash could have been far, far worse and the train passengers should be “buying Tattslotto tickets this week:, according to The Age.

“The opportunity [was] there for some extensive loss of life, but thankfully, everyone has come out alive,” Sergeant Shane Howard said.

The level crossing where the crash occurred had been slated for an upgrade, but the work had not yet begun.

