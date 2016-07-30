We’ve rounded up all the news you need to know today, so you don’t have to go searching.
1. Police search river for missing mum
A fresh search is underway for missing Melbourne mother Karen Ristevski.
Ms Ristevski, 47, went missing a month ago following an argument with her husband, Borce Ristevski, about money.
According to Fairfax Media, police on Friday scoured the water downstream of the family’s house in Avondale Heights, in the Maribyrnong River.
The search area is about six kilometres downstream from the Ristevskis’ home.
While police have previously searched the same river, the new search was prompted by a tip-off from a member of the the public, Yahoo! News reports.Karen Ristevski.
Mrs Ristevski, 47, is 160 centimetres tall, with a slim build and shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and jeans.
Investigators have refused to say if they have any suspects in the case.
Read more about the Karen Ristevski case here.
2. Hillary Clinton accepts Democratic nomination
In case you missed it: Hillary Clinton has formally accepted the Democratic party's presidential nomination.
Clinton, a former secretary of state, is the first woman to be chosen to run for the top job by a major party in the United States.Democratic Presidential Nominee Hillary Clinton addresses the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on Thursday. (Photo by Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)
The 68-year-old Democrat was clearly emotional as she walked onto the stage at the Thursday night event in Philadelphia.
"Powerful forces are threatening to pull us apart," she told the cheering crowd.
"It truly is up to us. We have to decide whether we all will work together so we all can rise together."
Wearing an elegant white pant suit, Clinton also accused Donald Trump him of capitalising on fear to divide the country.
"Ask yourself: Do you really think Donald Trump has the temperament to be commander in chief? Donald Trump can't even handle the rough-and-tumble of a presidential campaign," she said.
"A man you can bait with a tweet is not a man we can trust with nuclear weapons."
Republican nominee Trump, in kind, fired back in a series of tweets calling her "crooked Hillary."
Read more about Hillary's nomination here.
3. Store that sold faulty USB charger faces hefty fine after woman's death
The director of a mobile phone business that sold a faulty USB charger accused of killing a woman could face heavy penalties.
Sheryl Anne Aldegeur was found dead and wearing headphones in NSW in April 2014. The Filipino national had burns on her ears and chest; it is believed the phone charger sent an electrical pulse into her phone, which then transferred to her earphones, which were connected to a laptop.
The NSW Commissioner for Fair Trading has launched legal proceedings against Huadi Bi and the Campsie store where the faulty $4.95 charger was sold, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.
Ms Bi could face penalties of up to $605,000, the court heard.Sheryl Anne Aldegeur (Photo: Facebook)
4. Australia headed for a recession: Expert
Australia is headed for a recession, with house prices to fall around 40-70 per cent, one expert has claimed.
Professor Steve Keen -- who famously lost a bet when he predicted a huge crash in Australian house prices following the GFC -- says the recession could come as soon as next year.
He says it will bring with it a sharp rise in unemployment.
"We have borrowed ourselves so much to the hilt that we are now dependent on that continuing to rise over time and it simply won't," he told the ABC's The Business.
5. Local MP covers up Mila Kunis poster
An Australian MP from Queensland has covered up a promotional poster for the Mila Kunis film Bad Moms -- because the actress is pictured flipping the bird.
Federal member for Moreton, Graham Perrett, says the poster is "inappropriate."Photo: Facebook
The actress' hands are pixelated in the poster, but Mr Perrett feels the poster is still in bad taste, he told The Brisbane Times.
He is calling on the council, Adshel and Roadshow Films to remove the advertising.
The movie -- which also stars Kristen Bell, Jada Pinkett Smith and Christina Applegate -- is about over-worked, stressed-out mothers on a quest to liberate themselves from conventional responsibilities.
6. Pokemon Go player crashes into school
A Pokemon Go player has crashed his car into a school while playing with the app in Melbourne.
The 19-year-old driver ran off the road, then crashed through a fence and into a school portable building at St Francis Xavier College in Melbourne's southeast on Thursday.Some of the damage to the school. (Screenshot: Channel 7)
Leading Senior Constable Julie-Anne Newman said: “any PokéBalls, eggs or potions the driver may have had remaining only attracted police leaving the wild Pokémon for another day.”
The driver had a negative preliminary breath test. It is expected he will be charged in relation to careless driving, The Age reports.
7. Nauru kids taunted at school: report
Refugee children on Nauru have been accused by local students of being "terrorists" and about many do not not attend school, a report by a Save The Children expert has found.
The report found that the disadvantages faced by kids on Nauru leaves them uneducated and badly disadvantaged, The Age reports.Children in detention. (Photo: Refugee Action Collective Victoria)
Jason Ross of Save The Children said as little as 15 per cent of asylum seeker and refugee children at Nauru attended the local schools, and that this was partly due to bullying and harassment.
"[Nauruan students] would tell them go back home, and [would say]: 'You don't belong here, we don't want you here, you are terrorists, you make bombs'," Mr Ross said.
The revelations suggest the Turnbull government is failing to meet its human rights obligations to children, Fairfax Media reports.
8. Robert Hughes protected from being pelted with faeces
The prison housing convicted paedophile Robert Hughes has built a protective wall to prevent him from being pelted with urine and faeces by fellow inmates, news.com.au reports.Robert Hughes
Authorities at maximum security prison Goulburn Main have erected the special thick-wire screen to stop them from throwing excreta-filled milk cartons at the disgraced Hey Dad star, 67.
The revelation was made in a new book by News Corp’s James Phelps.
9. Boy trapped under car in NSW
A boy has been taken to hospital after he being hit by a car in Penrith, NSW on Friday,
The boy, aged about 11, was riding his scooter along the High Street footpath around 2:30pm when he was hit by a car.
NSW Ambulance were called to the scene. Paramedics found the boy trapped under the car -- where he had been "for some time" -- with head and leg injuries.
Police, paramedics and fire crews worked to free the boy before he was taken by ambulance to Westmead Children's Hospital.
He remained in the hospital in a stable condition on Friday evening, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.
(Feature photo: Seven News)