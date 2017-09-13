New interview throws Borce Ristevski's account of the day his wife went missing into doubt.

On April 18 2019, Borce Ristevski was sentenced to nine years in prison for the death of Karen Ristevski.

A mechanic who serviced deceased mother Karen Ristevski’s car has contradicted her husband’s claim that the fuel gauge was faulty.

The 47-year-old mother went missing on June 29, 2016 and her body was found on February 20 this year in Mount Macedon bush, north-west of Melbourne.

Though no one’s been charged with her murder, police have been trying to pin down the movements of Karen’s husband of 25 years, Borce Ristevski.

He told police Karen left their family home after an argument on the day of her disappearance. He said he then took her car - a Mercedes Benz - for a drive because the fuel gauge was faulty, an issue he said rectified itself after he went over a bump.

Now, the mechanic who serviced Karen Ristevski's car has spoken to police contradicting Borce's claim. According to Herald Sun, the mechanic was interviewed by police last Friday and had been servicing the murdered mother's car for a number of years prior to her death.

"I told the detective, in the last three years I haven’t touched that car and he’s (Borce) never asked me to fix any faulty fuel gauge," the mechanic told Herald Sun.

"In all my time working on Mercedes-Benz cars, I’ve never come across this type of problem before."

Police have said Borce Ristevski is a suspect in his wife’s murder, Channel Nine reports, and that he cannot account for almost two hours on the day she disappeared.

