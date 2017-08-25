On Keeping Up With The Kardashians' 10th birthday, we look back at how much has changed.

This year marks 10 years of Keeping Up With The Kardashians so, naturally, there is a special coming our way. What a time to be alive.

Boyfriends. Husbands. Businesses. Body shapes. Facial features. Public image. A LOT has changed for the Kardashian clan since 2007. Honestly, keeping up with the Kardashians is a full-time job.

Luckily, we’re here to save the day and have deep dived into the Kardashian/Jenner history books to reminisce over the countless looks the first family of reality television have dazzled us with over the years.

Thank us later.

Kim Kardashian

Single. Married. Single. Married. Brunette. Blonde. Brunette. Despite her changing relationship status and hair colour, the then 27-year-old who burst onto the scene in 2007 has always been bold. Dazzling red carpet looks, unapologetic body confidence, the birth of her two children – Saint and North West – and countless business ventures, 10 years has seen Kim go from strength-to-strength.

Khloe Kardashian

Plagued by questions about her paternity and a drawn out divorce from Lamar Odom, the last 10 years haven’t always treated Khloe kindly, but recent success in her career and entrepreneurial pursuits – including her own spin-off shows Kocktails with Khloe and Revenge Body – have seen her sharpen her focus in other areas of life.

Kourtney Kardashian

The oldest of the Kardashian tribe, the tell-it-like-it-is sister has kept her look consistent over the years. Meanwhile, her relationship with Scott Disick, the father of her three children, has been up and down like a yo-yo over the years.

Kendall Jenner

From 11-year-old innocence to being named a Victoria’s Secret “Angel”, a lot has happened for Kendall. She is now a household name in the modelling industry and has a powerful presence on social media with 83 million followers.

Kylie Jenner

The youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner family, Kylie was just 10 when her family became household names. And, of course, Kylie’s cosmetics are now highly sought after all over the world.

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner, matriarch of all matriarchs, has dabbled in a number of pursuits since the family’s reality TV program first took off. Not only is the 61-year-old a ‘mumager’ in chief, Kris also hosted her own daytime talk show Kris in 2013, which lasted six episodes. While the show has been airing, we’ve also seen her get divorced and couple up with Corey Gamble, who she broke up with in March of this year.

Caitlyn Jenner

The transition from Bruce to Caitlyn dominated world headlines in July 2015, when the Olympian gold medallist appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair announcing her new name.

While Caitlyn’s relationships with various members of the Kardashian clan have been murky throughout the last two years, the 61-year-old has remained steadfastly close to her biological daughters, Kylie and Kendall.

Rob Kardashian

While Rob’s struggle with poor mental health have seen him retreat from the spotlight in recent years, it’s believed the arrival of the 30-year-old’s daughter, Dream, who he had with model Blac Chyna, is said to be turning things around for the budding entrepreneur.

