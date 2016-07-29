News
celebrity

Kanye West has finally broken his silence on his feud with Taylor Swift.

It’s safe to say that Kanye West is a very happy man right now.

Making a surprise appearance at a Drake concert in Chicago, the rapper made his first public statement about his feud with Taylor Swift over the lyrics in his song, Famous.

(ICYMI: Kanye says Taylor approved the lines featuring her name in the tune, Taylor says nope, Kim Kardashian says she has proof and Snapchats video of Kanye and Taylor chatting on the phone. Cue outright celebrity war.)

Taking the stage, Kanye addressed the audience, starting with “seven years, bruh”, referring to the fact that he and Taylor have been at odds since 2009, when he stormed the stage while she was accepting an MTV Video Music Award.

via GIPHY

“All I gotta say is, I’m so glad my wife has Snapchat,” he told the crowd, as the first bars of Famous started playing.

“Coz now y’all know the truth, and can’t nobody talk shit about ‘Ye no more!”

It seemed the crowd was well and truly Team Kanye, singing along to the lyrics featuring Taylor's name in the tune as Kanye danced on stage.

This is the first time Kanye has addressed the drama that erupted after Kim released the videos online.

Taylor was swift (sorry, couldn't resist) to respond, claiming that the videos proved nothing and that Kimye were just out for "character assassination".

celebrity , celebrity-feud , entertainment , music

