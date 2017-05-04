The 'ridiculous' reason people are saying Kanye West skipped the Met Gala.

Earlier this week, a bunch of famous people dressed up in fancy clothes, walked a red carpet and then went to smoke in a bathroom (apparently).

And while celebrities like Rihanna, Katy Perry, Kylie Jenner and Blake Lively all graced the Met Gala with their presence, there was one celebrity who was notably absent: Kanye West.

(Yes, Taylor Swift was also absent, but we definitely, maybe already know why.)

While Kim Kardashian debuted a new low-key, no-bling look at the event – hosted by Anna Wintour – her 39-year-old rapper husband was nowhere to be seen.

It was previously reported that Kanye was skipping the famous bash as he was still taking time out of the spotlight after he was hospitalised in November last year, "sources" have "confirmed" there's another reason he didn't want to attend.

You see, it turns out Kanye is rather angry about those paparazzi pic of Kim's unairbrushed behind that hit the internet last week.

According to a 100 per cent real, completely reliable person who is 'close to the couple', told The Sun Kanye is mad he spent time "turning Kim into a fashion icon" only to have images of her body broadcast on the net.

"He feels those pictures with Kourtney have made [Kim] look cheap, damaging her brand," the source claimed.

"He's angry with Kourtney for seemingly leading her on, as she clearly revelled in turning their session into a photoshoot.

"Their behaviour completely detracted from Kim's current standing in the industry."

I'm having trouble believing this is a thing.

Firstly, because Kim's voluptuous butt is arguably the force behind her rapid rise to fame.

And two, in case everyone's forgotten, Kim and Kanye are the proud parents of two children...so we're pretty sure he's seen her naked at least twice in his life, and would therefore not be surprised by the natural state of her body.

Anyway, who says Kanye needs a reason other than the fact he didn't want to talk to a bunch of famous people all night?

He may have been stuck in the middle of an epic Netflix marathon, and we wouldn't want to leave either.