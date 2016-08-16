Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez embroiled in nasty public battle.

Move aside Kimye and Taylor Swift, there’s a new celebrity feud in town. And we have to admit, this one hurts just a little bit more.

Exes Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are currently locked in an Instagram comments war, and it’s getting nastier by the hour. It all started when Bieber slammed his fans for spamming his rumoured new girlfriend, 17-year-old Sofia Richie, with messages of hate.

“I’m gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don’t stop the hate this is getting out of hand,” Justin captioned the snap. “If you guys are really fans you wouldn’t be so mean to people that I like.” While Justin does have a point, his ex-girlfriend, fellow singer Selena Gomez, also offered up her two cents on the matter.

Bieber then dropped a 'Jelena' bombshell, suggesting that Selena had in fact cheated on him with One Direction singer Zayn Malik.

"I cheated...oh I forgot about you and Zayn?" he wrote.

Um. WHAT. JUST. HAPPENED.

via GIPHY

Of course, it's not a proper celebrity feud without a bit of Twitter chatter, right?

Selena is yet to respond to the claims she cheated with the Pillowtalk singer, instead choosing to remain silent (for now).

For fans who have spent years praying for a Justin and Selena reunion, this latest spat spells the end of a potential fairytale ending for the pair. In the words of Justin Bieber: Sorry, guys.