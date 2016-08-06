Behold: Justin Bieber seems to have a very new, very Australian fling.

Maybe Justin Bieber is finally over Selena Gomez. Or at least, he’s making it look like he is.

Because if social media is anything to go by, the 22-year-old singer seems to have a very new and very Australian fling.

Intrigued? Obviously you are, you clicked on this.

So let us introduce you to do model and Instagram phenomenon Sahara Ray, widely rumoured to Bieber’s newest girlfriend.

Like every good date, or every good date on The Bachelor at least, the two were seen skinny-dipping on a recent trip to Hawaii with a bunch of friends.

The 23-year-old swimsuit model was originally born in the Australian coastal town of Torquay but was raised in Los Angeles where she no doubt came into contact with Bieber.

According to reports, she is also the daughter of Australian surfing legend Tony Ray and the model used to compete in surfing until she was 16-years-old.

TMZ are reporting the singer splashed $10,000-a-night for himself and his friends to stay at Water Falling Estate in Hawaii, which boasts a private chef and basketball and tennis courts.

Because if there's one way to impress a new love-interest, it's by throwing exorbitant amounts of money on a holiday and inviting them there.