Just when you thought it was settling down, Kim Kardashian take a new dig at Taylor Swift.

Okay, people. The feud between Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has officially gone into overdrive.

For those of you playing along at home who need a quick recap: Remember the lyrics from Kanye’s new song that started this whole thing?

What were they again? Oh, yeah:

“I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that bitch famous.”

Classy.

Then, we were treated to a whole succession of he said/she said: Kanye said Taylor gave him permission to use the lyrics. Taylor vehemently denied it. Kim released a video of Taylor and Kanye on the phone in which Taylor apparently gives Kanye the go-ahead. Taylor said the video was illegal and she was sending Kimye to jail. (Or something along those lines).

For a few days, it looked like the whole thing had blown over.

But apparently, Kim Kardashian West really likes drama. (Who knew?) So today, she Snapchatted herself singing along to exactly the lyrics that started this whole mess.

Kim has since deleted the video from her account, but that's the pesky thing about being famous: it's very hard to make things disappear.

The video has been immortalised on the KimKSnapchats Instagram accounts, and THE FEUD LIVES ON.

