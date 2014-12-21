We know it’s tempting to take a trip down memory lane when you come across an old picture of you with That Beautiful Man You Used To Date. But it must be downright irresistible when your ex is one of the most famous actors in the world.

We feel you, Juliette Lewis.

Image via Getty.

It was Brad Pitt’s birthday on Thursday. And his ex-ex-ex thought she’d remind the world that they used to be A Thing with a couple of Instagram tributes.

“I was in my high school years and it was a wonderful, loving relationship with a fun, smart guy,” says Juliette of their 90s romance, a match made in grunge heaven. “Then it was over and he went on to become incredibly famous.”

Juliette posted this pic on Instagram on Brad’s birthday. The 90s – swoon.

With this pic (above), the singer-actree-Scientologist posted, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my old friend.. Who taught me so much as a wee youngster.. And shaped alot of my musical taste early on. I first heard the Pixies, John Lee Hooker, Greg Allman, Nina Simone because of BP. He’s always been somewhat of a “dignified rebel”.

They got together when they filmed Kalifornia back in the day.

Juliette, who last graced out screens in August: Osage County, was only 16-years-old when she started dating Brad. “It’s a lifetime away,” she reflected to a British newspaper in 2010.

But totally worth a flashback, right?

Brad’s now moved on with Ange, and you can have a gander at this lovely couple in the gallery below.

Angelina on the cover of People magazine Brad and Angelina on the cover of OK magazine Angelina Jolie with partner Brad Pitt on the red carpet. Angelina Jolie wore a Saint Laurent gown. Angelina Jolie with the whole family. anjelina3 Angelina Jolie talking on Mornings. Angelina Jolie talking on Mornings. anjelina1 anjelina2 Brad and Angelina Brad and Angelina Brad and Angelina in Mr and Mrs Smith Brad and Angelina at the Golden Globes Brad and Angelina Brad and Angelina Brad and Angelina Brad and Angelina Brad and Angelina Brad and Angelina Brad and Angelina Brad and Angelina Brad and Angelina Brad and Angelina Brad and Angelina Brad and Angelina Brad and Angelina Brad and Angelina Brad and Angelina Brad and Angelina Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie