The revolting pick-up artist teaching Australian men to "diss fatties" and "bang hotties".

Julien Blanc makes his living teaching men how to “game bitches” (that’s misogynist slang for “picking up women”, apparently.)

The 25-year-old “dating coach” for Real Social Dynamics travels the world charging men about $3000 to learn his vile techniques — which promise to teach guys how to “NEVER give (a woman) the validation she’s after” and how to “Bang the Hotties by Dissing the Fatties”.

“I teach how to overcome every single objection she might have when you’re pulling her,” his boasts. The site also claims to teach men “(h)ow to pull a camera on her if you’re into that kind of thing” and how to “juggle different girls at once, be them girlfriends, fuckbuddies or One-Night-Stands”.

A Twitter account claiming to be Julien Blanc’s also includes photos of the guy choking women.

He also recently tweeted a graphic depicting various forms of domestic violence, with the caption: “May as well be a checklist… #HowToMakeHerStay”.

While Blanc is from the US, he’s just landed in Sydney for his Australian tour — and on 6 November, The Como Melbourne had planned to host one of Blanc’s seminars.

A lot of women were pretty unhappy about that, and started an online petition calling on the hotel to cancel Blanc’s visit.

“Do not associate your hotel’s good name with a man who chokes women around the world as part of his pick up game,” the Change.org petition reads. “Please stand with the women of Australia and women everywhere, and do not host an event where men are being taught how to violate and harass women.”

A Twitter campaign using the hashtag #TakeDownJulienBlanc also gained traction.

“Why oh why would you allow a ‘how to abuse women’ conference at your premises @ComoMelbourne,” Melanie Tee wrote on Twitter.

Noriko Manabe wrote: “Misogynist Julien Blanc runs a biz teaching white men to assault Japanese women. Keep him out!”

The good news? The campaign worked.

The Como Melbourne tweeted at around 11am: “Following an objective review, we are in the process of advising Real Social Dynamics of our decision not to proceed as their event venue.”

“We appreciate your comments relation to Real Social Dynamics and their planned event at our hotel,” the hotel added in a similar Facebook post.

Change.org petition organiser Jennifer Li welcomed the move.” YAY! A big step towards taking him down,” she wrote on Facebook.