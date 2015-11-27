Julia Morris finds the obsession with her 'recent' weight loss "hilarious".

Image: Instagram.

She’s one of Australia’s favourite comediennes, and in typical style Julia Morris has laughed off the obsession with her “recent” weight loss.

“It’s hilarious, because in actual fact I lost the weight about five years ago,” she told News Corp’s Sunday Style magazine.

The House Husbands star can pinpoint the exact moment everyone noticed her weight loss. It all came down to a social media photo that seemed like a good idea… at the time (don’t they all?)

“Unfortunately, I posted a photograph of myself on the internet in a bikini, so it’s my own fault,” explained the I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! host.

“What’s wrong with me? I’m a moron.”

The 47-year-old also opened up about how she refuses to feel guilty for being a working mother. Instead, she chooses to be completely present, whether at work or with her two daughters.

“If I’m away working, I know it’s for the good of the family… It’s creating that balance of turning up when you’re actually at home, putting the phone on silent and investing some time into the children.”

As Westfield’s Christmas Ambassador, Morris has plenty of advice on how to survive the silly season. Her big tip? Breathing “a lot”, and ensuring that there’s “no yucky stuff, only celebration”. (Post continues after gallery.)

“I think I have the perfect combination of family members… we’ve off-loaded the tricky ones,” she jokes.

And when it comes to Morris’ Christmas list, we’d like to ask Santa for more of the same, please: “Continuing health and, obviously, a lot of presents.”

Santa, you got that? We’re sure that Morris has been (mostly) good this year.

What’s on your Christmas wishlist?