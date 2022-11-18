"No wonder I'm so needy." Julia Morris on divorcing her husband of 16 years.

After 16 years, comedian Julia Morris ended her marriage to Dan Thomas earlier this year.

Although she's kept most details to herself, she's started to talk about her new single life with her trademark sense of humour.

And while she's joked about the perks, she's also admitted it's unlikely we'll be seeing her couple up with anyone else.

“Do you know what? I think I'll shut up shop. I'm done with roots,” she told Kyle and Jackie O in November. “Before I got married, look, I had a go. Don’t worry. It’s not like I’m missing out now I’m back out there. I’m not back out there.”

She echoed the sentiment while chatting to Fitzy and Wippa this week.

"It's been 20 years since I was a single lady," she told the hosts.

"And I don't mean going out and picking up. How do you respond to being a single person?" she asked rhetorically.

"I actually think I'm very good at being married," she added.

Fitzy and Wippa joked she could try a dating show, given the long-standing public campaign to get her I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! co-host Dr. Chris Brown to sign up to do The Bachelor.

"There's not anything more enticing than a woman who's nearly mid 50s with teenage children who's been through an intense amount of trauma. I think I could be the lady of his dreams," she joked.

Morris met her husband in the early 2000s, marrying him in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve in 2005. They separated in 2021, with Julia telling Kyle and Jackie O there was nothing "tricky" that led up to the divorce, and the pair split amicably.

“We were just time up. I was just like, ‘Are we seriously doing this?’ and he was like, ‘I know’,” she explained. “I just think with work and life and definitely raising children, we just got lazy in the end."

During her chat with Fitzy and Wippa, Morris also joked about her tendency to be 'needy', saying it came down to Thomas's lack of compliments across their marriage.

"I would frock myself up if we were having a night out and I said f-r-o-c-k frock myself out. I get all ready I come downstairs and he'd say, 'Are you ready?'," she recalled.

"No wonder I'm so needy. I always do stuff like look in the mirror and be like oh Lady J, you're looking beautiful tonight."

Despite this, Morris has admitted to enjoying the freedom afforded to her by the separation.

“We’re in a good place thank God ’cause I’m hearing horror stories about [divorce] but, my god, the freedom,” she said on The Sooshi Mango Saucy Meatballs podcast.

"I don’t want to brag, but oh, it’s everything you’re dreaming it’s going to be."

She also told Kyle and Jackie O that divorce is a "best-kept secret".

"People are like, ‘You look amazing!’ and I’m like, ‘That’s because there’s absolutely nothing going on’,” she said. “I don’t even think I’ve had an argument in a year. It’s the best of times!”

Morris has had a long-standing comedy career in Australia, and is also well known for her appearances on Have You Been Paying Attention and her hosting role on I'm A Celebrity!

Away from the spotlight, however, she's a mum to two teenage daughters - Ruby, who was born in 2006, and Sophie, born in 2008. Morris and Thomas continue to co-parent the girls, and she has worked hard to protect their privacy as they grow.

“I just feel like my children’s privacy is not mine to sell or give away,” Morris told Mamamia in 2019. “Any other parents making that decision, that is completely up to them and I respect that. But I don’t want anyone approaching my children when I’m not around because they know their faces."

“I think it comes under a really weird umbrella of ‘Stranger Danger’ when someone knows a child, knows what they look like, knows where to find them, knows what school they go to... It’s an awful lot of information to put out there about the things most precious to you," she continued.

“When things are really crazy, cute, amazing, funny or whatever, it’s hard not to post them and share them. So it’s taken some real effort on my part."

