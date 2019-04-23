MAFS Cam and Jules had an engagement party over the weekend. Here's what you missed.

Married at First Sight has been over for a few weeks now, but yes, we are still in love with (and obsessing over) Cam and Jules, and no, we are not sorry for it.

This year’s season of Married at First Sight was plagued by cheating scandals and broken fruit bowls, so the fact that a couple emerged with a seemingly strong and stable bond is… astonishing. But it happened, with Cam and Jules.

And over the long weekend, Australia’s new favourite couple, who were way too pure to be on reality television in the first place, celebrated their engagement (despite… already being married?) with a party.

Cam, a former cricket player, proposed to Jules, a hairdresser, in their final vows on MAFS so that they can walk down the aisle, this time for real, sans producers commanding they re-do their reactions to seeing each other for the first time.

The engagement party looked like a whole lot of fun, so here are all the very important details that we all missed while we were stuffing our faces with Easter eggs over the weekend.

1. The hosts of Talking Married were there, obviously.

Shelly Horton, host of Talking Married on 9Life, was invited to the party – along with a camera crew (because once a reality star always a reality star) – to capture behind the scenes footage.

They then showed the package on the Today Show the next morning.

Perhaps this is a sign that they will be televising their wedding in a MAFS special with John Aiken as the Celebrant?? We hope so.

2. Oh. They had a choreographed dance sequence.

Excuse us, but Cam and Jules had a choreographed dance sequence to Dua Lipa’s song Electricity which they performed in front of their family and friends.

The attendees made a circle around the engaged couple and provided encouragement in the form of many “woos”.

This couple does not get more pure.

3. Only certain MAFS contestants were invited.



On Today Extra, Jules confirmed with hosts Sonia Kruger and David Campbell that “there were a few people that weren’t invited, but the people that we’re close to were there”.

Contestants from MAFS who were invited include Jules’ bridesmaids Heidi Latcham and Melissa Lucarelli, as well as Elizabeth Sobinoff, Billy Vincent, Mick Gould and Cyrell Paule.

Jules explained that Tamara and Susie were invited, but both had other commitments.

Which leaves co-stars of the likes of Martha Kalifatidis and Jessika Power left off the invitation list. We wonder why?

4. They refused to ‘sell out’, apparently.

Despite inviting Channel 9 along to the celebrations, apparently they decided to not ‘sell out’, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Although they could have done endorsement deals with brands to make money from the celebrations, they turned the offers down.

“There were a lot of people who wanted to be involved, a lot of people reached out,” they told the publication. “But it was our day and we had full control over how we put it together.”